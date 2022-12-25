Bishop lauds Corkonians who have welcomed those fleeing wars with open arms and hearts

The Bishop of Cloyne, the Most Reverend William Crean, has paid tribute to those who have welcomed refugees and asylum seekers to Ireland.

Speaking to The Echo, Bishop Crean said the message of Christmas was evident in the generosity of the welcome afforded those seeking refuge in this country.

“Great credit is due to so many people who have responded with a warm welcome and a personal hospitality to the people of Ukraine and others who are fleeing danger,” he said.

“It’s something which we don’t always adequately do, but credit is also due to local authorities and politicians who worked vigorously to meet the challenges of such a huge number of people arriving here.”

Bishop Crean said that negative reaction to the arrival of people seeking refuge is often due to inadequate communication with communities by Government, and can be born of fear, sometimes legitimate.

“You probably have a very small group of people who try to exploit that fear for their own ends and purposes, but I doubt if they represent the overall sense of welcome and hospitality that has been displayed across the whole country.” The bishop said the message of Christmas tends to turn everything upside-down, with hearts softened by the prevailing goodwill.

“The vulnerability that is reflected in the Christ child of Bethlehem is something that has been extended into life and can be seen in the way that people have responded,” he said.

“Really, it is calling for an openness of appreciation for the plight of other people, and while we are all coming from different spaces, there is no distinction to be made between the sadness and tears of one nation from another, or one community from another, so the needs of others, in a sense, are ours too.”

Tragedy of homelessness

Describing the ongoing homelessness crisis as “utterly tragic”, Bishop Crean welcomed signals from Government of a renewed focus on housing, but he said it would need to be significant if it is to have an impact.

“Tremendous, generous responses have been made by various voluntary organisations in that regard to try and bridge the gap for others, but individual people often fall through the cracks, but it is really, really chronic when whole families are left in that plight, with a huge impact on the lives particularly of children,” he said.

He said the decline of the Catholic Church in Ireland in recent years had created a more humble Church.

“The obvious reasons [for that decline] are the terrible hurt and fallout from the child abuse incidents, and the fact that they were so poorly handled,” Bishop Crean said.

“The other side of [that decline] is it has made the Church a lot more humble in terms of its own functioning, and it’s sent it back to its roots in the person of the Lord, Jesus himself, and the nature of his ministry among us, which was to bring sight to the blind, to set prisoners free, and wherever there were burdens in people’s lives to try and lift them.”

He said there had been an obvious fall-off in formal religious practice, but for many the Church remained a place to gather to mark profound experience in life.

“I would acknowledge that there are many people who don’t practice regularly in terms of coming to Mass or any other religious service, but who still retain a considerable level of faith and prayer in their lives, but the difficulty is that it tends to be very individual and it appears that people are not supporting each other in that religious belief or prayer,” he said.

Bishop Crean said that he, like so many people, had been deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the death of 23-year-old Private Seán Rooney, who was killed in the Lebanon last week when his convoy came under attack. Killeagh native Trooper Shane Kearney, who is 22, suffered a serious head injury in the incident and remains in a serious condition in hospital.

“I have spoken with Fr Tim Hazelwood, the parish priest in Killeagh, and I asked him to convey my personal thoughts and prayers to Shane’s family at this time,” he said.

“We all pray that Shane will be blessed with a full recovery of health and life so that he can resume the career that he so clearly loves dearly.”

Bishop Crean said he wanted to thank parishioners across Cloyne for their continued support, and wished them a happy Christmas.

“I would like to extend my good wishes to all the people of the diocese, and to pray that, despite the difficult circumstances that some people are experiencing, we will pull together and that we can make life better for one and all in our respective families and communities,” he said.