Sat, 24 Dec, 2022 - 12:17

Bishop of Cork to join Ukrainian priest for special mass 

Fr Biletskyy arrived in Ireland in April with his wife Dahlia and their six children, and they have been given a home by the Roman Catholic parish in Fermoy.
Bishop Fintan Gavin will join Father Roman Biletskyy, a priest of the Byzantine Rite, which is also known as the Greek Catholic Church Picture: Denis Minihane.

Donal O’Keeffe

This evening, the Roman Catholic bishop of Cork and Ross will join a Ukrainian priest, whose family has moved to Ireland, for a special Mass for all of Cork’s Ukrainian community.

Bishop Fintan Gavin will join Father Roman Biletskyy, a priest of the Byzantine Rite, which is also known as the Greek Catholic Church, for a Christmas celebration at 4pm on Christmas Eve in the Church of the Incarnation in Frankfield.

“Fr Roman will be celebrating Mass regularly here in the diocese, and I’m going to join him in Frankfield,” Bishop Gavin told The Echo. “We’ve also invited the Lord Mayor. 

"It’s just so tragic that so many Ukrainian people are away from home for Christmas, and anyone who wants to join us is welcome at the Mass.

“Fr Roman will celebrate a Greek Catholic Mass, and to all intents and purposes it will be the same Mass that will be in the Orthodox Church, and in our own tradition we welcome them to the Eucharist as well,” the bishop said.

Fr Biletskyy arrived in Ireland in April with his wife Dahlia and their six children, and they have been given a home by the Roman Catholic parish in Fermoy.

The family moved into the former convent of the Little Company of Mary, known affectionately in Fermoy as “the Blue Nuns”, which had been renovated to accommodate refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Byzantine Rite is in communion with Rome, and recognises Pope Francis as its supreme pontiff, but unlike their Roman Catholic brethren, Greek Catholic priests are allowed to marry and to have families.

“Our oldest child is 15, and the youngest one year and two months,” Fr Biletskyy told The Echo in April. “We have six children, almost a football team.”

'In Ireland, you have kindness in your way of life': Ukrainian priest and his family welcomed to Cork

religioncork christmasukraine
