Thousands without power across Cork 

Thousands of homes in parts of Cork have been left without power this morning, with multiple outages reported across the north and west of the county.

It is believed that the faults were caused by localised bouts of thunder and lightning this morning and ESB Networks crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

One of the largest faults, in the Macroom area, has left almost 1400 people without power.

The ESB estimate power will be restored there by 1.45pm.

"We apologise for the loss of supply," the company said on powercheck.ie. "We are currently working to repair a fault ... and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Multiple smaller outages have also been reported in other areas, including Curraleigh, Coolroe and near Dripsey.

Further west, there are also outages in Ballydehob, Skibbereen, Dunmanway and Bealnablath.

The ESB estimates most customers should have power back by 3.30pm - you can get a full list of outages and check repair times at powercheck.ie.