Cork hospitals seeing growing Covid case figures

Cork hospitals continue to take the brunt of overcrowding and Covid-19 admissions heading into Christmas Day.

On Friday, there were 37 people on trolleys in the emergency department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and a further 20 awaiting a hospital bed in the ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork this Christmas week also continues to increase significantly.

There are now over 70 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork hospitals, with numbers continuing to increase significantly in the last week.

As of 8pm on Thursday, there were 51 people hospitalised with Covid-19 at CUH and a further 21 people hospitalised with the virus at MUH.

On Wednesday, there were 61 people with the virus hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork hospitals, with 46 at CUH and 15 at MUH.

At the beginning of this week, on Monday, there were 42 people hospitalised in Cork, 34 at CUH and eight at MUH.

Last month, on November 30, there were 21 people with the virus hospitalised in Cork, 18 Covid-19 patients in CUH and three Covid-19 patients at MUH.

According to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there are two patients with Covid-19 in ICU at CUH and one in ICU at MUH.

Nationally, there are 22 people with the virus in ICU. The number of Covid-confirmed patients who are invasively ventilated is five.

According to the latest data available on the Covid-19 Data Hub which was last updated on December 20, there have been 172,154 Covid-19 (PCR) cases recorded in Cork.

The data shows that there were 429 confirmed Covid-19 cases (PCR) in Cork in the 14 days up to midnight on December 19.

According to the data, there has been an increase in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork since the end of November.

As of midnight on November 28, the 14-day incidence rate was 60.6. The incidence rate in the 14-day period up to December 19 was 79.