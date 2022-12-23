Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 18:25

Cork hospitals seeing growing Covid case figures

There are now over 70 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork hospitals, with numbers continuing to increase significantly in the last week.
Cork hospitals seeing growing Covid case figures

There are now over 70 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork hospitals, with numbers continuing to increase significantly in the last week. File Picture: Mufid Majnu

Breda Graham

Cork hospitals continue to take the brunt of overcrowding and Covid-19 admissions heading into Christmas Day.

On Friday, there were 37 people on trolleys in the emergency department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and a further 20 awaiting a hospital bed in the ED at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH).

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork this Christmas week also continues to increase significantly.

There are now over 70 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork hospitals, with numbers continuing to increase significantly in the last week.

As of 8pm on Thursday, there were 51 people hospitalised with Covid-19 at CUH and a further 21 people hospitalised with the virus at MUH.

On Wednesday, there were 61 people with the virus hospitalised with Covid-19 in Cork hospitals, with 46 at CUH and 15 at MUH.

At the beginning of this week, on Monday, there were 42 people hospitalised in Cork, 34 at CUH and eight at MUH.

Last month, on November 30, there were 21 people with the virus hospitalised in Cork, 18 Covid-19 patients in CUH and three Covid-19 patients at MUH.

According to the latest HSE Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, there are two patients with Covid-19 in ICU at CUH and one in ICU at MUH.

Nationally, there are 22 people with the virus in ICU. The number of Covid-confirmed patients who are invasively ventilated is five.

According to the latest data available on the Covid-19 Data Hub which was last updated on December 20, there have been 172,154 Covid-19 (PCR) cases recorded in Cork.

The data shows that there were 429 confirmed Covid-19 cases (PCR) in Cork in the 14 days up to midnight on December 19.

According to the data, there has been an increase in the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Cork since the end of November.

As of midnight on November 28, the 14-day incidence rate was 60.6. The incidence rate in the 14-day period up to December 19 was 79.

Read More

Taoiseach tells HSE to use all available resources to tackle hospital pressures

More in this section

Cork motorist caught speeding at 172km/h on National Slow Down Day Cork motorist caught speeding at 172km/h on National Slow Down Day
Hospital surgery corridor Taoiseach tells HSE to use all available resources to tackle hospital pressures
HSE share tips on remaining stress free this holiday season HSE share tips on remaining stress free this holiday season
<p>The proposed development consists of the construction of a 103-bedroom aparthotel and all site development works. The project will include the carrying out of works to protected structures.</p>

South Terrace redevelopment set to include 103-bedroom hotel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more