Ukrainian says prayers of gratitude for Cork people

A WOMAN based in Ukraine who has been struggling through her darkest December yet has vowed to pray for the people of Cork to acknowledge their humanitarian efforts this Christmas.

Olesya Popova, who lives in Lviv and is the head of a humanitarian hub affiliated with and financed by the Greater Chernobyl Cause, said they are extremely grateful for the compassion shown by Corkonians.

This is evident by the level of donations in aid of the many deserving people in Olesya’s community.

Sadly, Olesya said that many will have to spend Christmas Day in basements and bomb shelters due to the devastation that has rendered their properties inhabitable.

Sub-zero temperatures will make the experience even more unbearable.

Nonetheless, the most painful part of all will undoubtedly be the empty place settings during Christmas dinner.

“Ukraine lost many people,” Olesya said.

“We lost children in rocket and bomb attacks.”

She spoke of how many of the children left behind are left with broken spirits.

“Our children aren’t smiling anymore,” she said. “We are trying to make them smile with Christmas gifts to give them.

“We have set up an art workshop for them to lift their spirits. They are making Christmas cards for the military and their mothers and grandmothers.

“We tell them they are good children because that’s what they need to be told at a time like this. I’m so glad we can do that. We do our best for people in Ukraine but especially the children. This is our life now.

“We just have to survive.”

Olesya described how their heating systems were targeted by Russian forces resulting in extremely uncomfortable living conditions.

“Without heat it’s difficult and the rocket attacks continue. The situation is not good.

“The Russians have a lot of drones and they attacked our heating systems. People had electricity only four to six hours a day. We couldn’t cook.

“People suffered so much. Many have had to leave the city because they don’t have apartments to go back to. Ukrainians are really suffering.”

Olesya’s community has come together through its grimmest moments.

“It’s a terrible situation. We get by with connection and try to inspire others.”

She reiterated her gratitude to the people of Cork.

“We want to wish everyone in Cork a healthy and happy Christmas.”

To discover more, visit http://www.greaterchernobylcause.ie/