South Terrace redevelopment set to include 103-bedroom hotel

Cork City Council has given the green light for a major redevelopment of a large street section in Cork city centre, to include a new 103-bedroom hotel.

Carra Shore Hotel (Cork) Ltd has been given planning permission for the redevelopment, conservation, refurbishment and change of use of numbers 31, 32, and 33, South Terrace, Cork.

The proposed development consists of the construction of a 103-bedroom aparthotel and all site development works. The project will include the carrying out of works to protected structures.

Permission was also sought for the partial demolition to the rear of 31 South Terrace, internal and external modifications, the refurbishment and change of use of the existing buildings and the construction of a five-floor over ground floor and lower ground floor annex to the rear of the protected structures.

The annex will be connected to the existing buildings by means of a glazed link at ground floor to the rear of 31 South Terrace. The proposed development contains reception areas, dining and resident lounge spaces, fitness room, a kitchen, storage, staff welfare areas and servicing and plant, including ESB substation and switch room, refuse and bicycle storage areas.

The plans also include an external landscaped courtyard and green roof. Permission was also sought for all associated site works, including water wastewater services, landscaping, lighting and signage.

The development includes customer entrances from Cotters Street and South Terrace, with a new entrance to the north of the site also from Cotters Street.

The decision to grant comes subject to 41 conditions. The plans were lodged on February 25, 2022, and the Council made its decision on December 21.