Call to help Butcher's Block customers and staff

SINN FÉIN members in Cork have expressed disappointment that no solution has been found for staff or customers impacted by the closure of two butcher shops in Cork.

Employees of Butcher’s Block outlets in Douglas Court and Blackpool shopping centres were left reeling a number of weeks ago after learning of the closure of their place of work.

In some cases, staff only learned of the job losses shortly before they were due to start work on Saturday, November 19.

It is understood that staff were informed that a liquidator is due to be appointed but that in the meantime the company would be unable to provide employees with statutory redundancy pay or other entitlements.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North-Central, Thomas Gould said staff and customers have been left in the lurch with no update on the situation ahead of Christmas.

“For many customers who had paid into Christmas clubs, this has been a really stressful time,” he said.

“People don’t just have the money to replace those savings and purchase their Christmas meat.

“Alongside this, staff — some of whom were made redundant via text — are still awaiting any update on their status. This is really not good enough and more must be done to protect workers in this State.”

Mick Nugent, Sinn Féin councillor in the North West ward, echoed this.

“This is an awful time of year to lose your job or lose out on money, and the reality is that because of the cost of living crisis, many people simply can’t afford these losses. The Government should have put in place protections for everyone involved,” he said.

Last month, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I am very sorry to hear about the job losses at the Butcher’s Block shops and I am very sorry to hear how those people are being treated.

“The Government is there to help and to make sure that employment rights are enforced,” he said.

“That means that the people affected will get their compulsory redundancy payments, even if we have to pay for them out of the Social Insurance Fund. Exceptional needs payments are available as needed, as is jobseeker’s benefit while they try to find new jobs. We can also help with education and training.”