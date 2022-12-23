Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 12:51

Walkers raise €68k for Down Syndrome Cork

The Cork group took on 120km of the famous Portuguese Costal walk into Santiago in October of this year, having delayed the trip since 2020 due to Covid
Walkers raise €68k for Down Syndrome Cork

The Cork Camino Walkers took on 120 kilometres of the famous Portuguese Costal walk into Santiago in October of this year, having delayed the trip since 2020 due to Covid.

Elaine Whelan

CORK Camino Walkers have raised nearly €68,000 for Down Syndrome Cork (DSC) after 29 people walked the Portuguese Camino over six days.

The Cork group took on 120km of the famous Portuguese Costal walk into Santiago in October of this year, having delayed the trip since 2020 due to Covid.

Former interim head of services for the Cork charity, Liam Ahern took on the impressive feat alongside his wife, Rena.

“My daughter Laura has Down Syndrome. She is 23 now so my wife and I have been involved with Down Syndrome Cork for a good number of years,” Mr Ahern said, adding that he had greatly enjoyed the trek.

“We raised a staggering amount of money by doing the Camino, which is wonderful for the fundraiser, but it was just such an amazing experience,” he said.

“Of the 29 of us that went, most I spoke to would go an do it again in a heartbeat. The blisters were hard though. Before we set out the first few mornings, we would have a 15-minute blister clinic with our guide, as it went on that 15 minutes became over an hour.

“The walk and the environment you are in provides a reflective experience. Many of us there have children with down syndrome or are involved with Down Syndrome Cork, but some had no involvement with the charity beforehand. The Camino is something that is on a lot of people’s bucket list, so it was a great way for them to cross them off the list while raising money,” he said.

The walkers were each given a goal of €1,000 to raise, which was easily surpassed by many of the participants. Liam and his wife, Rena, raised over €5500 between them for the cause.

The walkers presented a cheque to DSC chairperson Jason Bane in Glanmire Sarsfield Hurling Club.

“We want to recognise the incredible work put into the whole Camino event by our own Anita and Nuala. It may have been a few years in the making but was a success it has been. The queue for the next trip is already forming,” the charity spokesperson said. “Our motto is ‘Share the Journey’ — our walkers certainly did that. We are so proud and grateful.”

Read More

ESB urges Cork people to be safe with lights and electrics this Christmas

More in this section

Hands holding glasses with beer on a table in London Former Cork City pub with overhead apartments hits the market
Early morning racist attack in Cork city shop sees man jailed Early morning racist attack in Cork city shop sees man jailed
Crosshaven Coast Guard responds to reports of washed up boat near Cork Harbour Crosshaven Coast Guard responds to reports of washed up boat near Cork Harbour
charity
<p>Green Party councillor Oliver Moran said: “This new tax will begin from February 2024 and what’s happening now is that local authorities across the country are preparing maps of land that will be included in it,” he said. </p>

Online map of unused land subject to new tax will 'discourage speculation', says Cork city councillor

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more