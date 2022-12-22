Cork to pay tribute to Jewish history on last day of Hanukkah

This Christmas Day, Cork will observe the last day of Hanukkah, and pay tribute to the city’s Jewish heritage.

Hanukkah, a Jewish festival commemorating the second century recovery of Jerusalem, is celebrated for eight nights and days between late November and late December.

From the late 1800s, Cork was the home of many Lithuanian Jews, most of them making their home around what is today Shalom Park, and which is still called ‘Jewtown’.

By the mid-20th century, perhaps 450 Jewish people lived in Cork, with a thriving synagogue located on the South Terrace.

Gerald Goldberg, who served as Lord Mayor from 1977 to 1978, was born in 1912 into an Orthodox Jewish family in Cork, and his father was a door-to-door pedlar, selling household wares and holy pictures.

His father, a Lithuanian Jew and an ardent Irish Republican, had, on the wall inside the door of their Jewtown home, a picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales (later King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra). When the Black and Tans kicked in the door, Goldberg Sr persuaded them he was loyal to the Crown, using a trick he had learned in the old country, where Jews would dupe marauding Cossacks with portraits of the Tsar.

Nowadays, there are only a few Jewish people left in Cork, and none in Jewtown, and the former synagogue is owned now by the Seventh-Day Adventists.

‘Evening Echo’, a public artwork by New Zealand artist Maddie Leach sited at Shalom Park, consists of a sequence of custom-built lamps, and is fleetingly activated on an annual cycle.

This year the last night of Hanukkah is Sunday 25 December and offers the only opportunity to see the tall ninth lamp alight until next year.

The cycle begins 10 minutes before sunset, which this year occurs at 4.19pm, and continues for 30 minutes after sunset when the ninth lamp will be extinguished.