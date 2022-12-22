Tributes for popular Cork character who died this week

CORK is mourning the death of one its best-loved characters who made a name for himself helping customers at Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre.

Despite being from Finglas in Dublin originally, Paul Stewart - who was also known as Neil Kirwan - is being described as a Cork icon among those who knew him.

Paul was recognisable to many for his distinctive long grey hair and enjoyed being out and about meeting people.

He died peacefully at Mount Cara nursing home in Cork on Tuesday of this week after battling illness.

Many recalled him for his kindness including Amelia O’Driscoll from the Glen who said he always helped her bring shopping to the car when leaving Merchant’s Quay.

“He always helped me but never once asked me for money,” she told the Echo. “All his family were from Dublin and they wanted him to come back but he wanted to be in Cork. I remember how he would always go out of his way to help you. He was just that kind of person. Paul was so kind and gentle. When he was gone everybody asked about him.”

She spoke of the impact he made in Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre “When he was there everyone would talk to him and ask him how he was. He would always just say “I’m grand.” He was very quiet but everybody had time for him and liked him a lot. It didn’t matter if they were young or old-everyone had time for Paul.”

Amelia spoke of how Merchant’s Quay Shopping Centre felt empty without Paul.

“I missed him sitting there. Even during Covid you’d see him sitting outside at the bus stop. A good friend of his would often be at Merchant’s Quay and I would often ask him about his condition. That was my only way of staying up to date about him. We will remember Paul as a kind and gentle man who helped everybody the best way he knew how. May he rest in peace.”

Paul was predeceased by his mother Úna, father Joe. He is survived by his sisters Valerie and Gillian, brothers Paul, Barry, Brian, Philip and Joey. Paul also leaves behind sisters-in-law Susan, Sylvia, Ann, Catherine and Karen, brothers-in-law Tony and Brian. He is also fondly remembered by his nieces- Laura, Claire, Lynn, Niamh, Leigh, Jenny, Aoife and Ciara and nephews Stephen, Mark, David, Colm and Sean.