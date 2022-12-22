Wet conditions on Christmas Eve will not affect Santa on his travels, Met Éireann confirms

Wet conditions forecast for Christmas Eve will not impede on Santa’s travels, Met Éireann has confirmed.

According to the latest national outlook, Christmas Eve will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly turning heavy at times near western and southern coasts.

In the evening, there will be a mix of clear spells which could turn heavy in places.

However, this will not hinder Santa on his journey from the North Pole.

“Some of the showers may be heavy, especially early on but not to worry; Rudolph's nose will help to keep Santa on track as he makes his way across the country,” Met Éireann confirmed.

Taoiseach confirms that Santa is coming to Ireland on time for Christmas... https://t.co/YFw8UZofZe via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/PmxmGM4ZDl — VideoParliament Ireland (@videoparliament) December 13, 2022

The latest update follows a firm commitment from the Government that Santa will not encounter any difficulties on his flight into the country.

Speaking as Taoiseach last week, Micheál Martin said he wanted to confirm "beyond a shadow of a doubt" that Santa will be facilitated in terms of access to Irish airspace.

"Our intelligence is that Santa will arrive duly on time for the children of our nation.

"They may rest assured of that. We may not guarantee a lot of other things, but we will guarantee that most definitively,” Mr Martin continued.

Current indications suggest that Christmas morning will be dry and bright for many eastern and southern areas, according to Met Éireann’s latest forecast.

Showery outbreaks of rain will move into the west and north and this rain will gradually make its way southeastwards across the country through the day.

Highest temperatures will be around seven to 10 degrees in a light to moderate southerly breeze.