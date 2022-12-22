Cork's Dell team pledges to continue charity work after busy 2022

Cork’s Dell Technologies team has been at the forefront this year in donating over 29,500 hours to a variety of community schemes with its partners in Limerick and Cherrywood, generating over €448,000 for charity.

Throughout the year, the team at Dell Technologies Cork has volunteered their time to support local and national initiatives, hosted a number of fundraising events and shared their expertise with charity partners.

From providing training and taking part in the Barnardo’s Back to School Collection to the volunteering of time and raising over €10,200 on Giving Day in September this year, team members have assisted the charity as it continues to provide vital supports to families and children.

Cork’s Dell team organised a Darkness into Light walk at the campus in aid of Pieta in May as well as a walk in support of Cork Samaritans to highlight the importance of positive mental health.

They organised a Christmas raffle with over €15,000 raised for The Samaritans, Cork Simon, Pieta, The Good Shepherd and Dogs for the Disabled.

“As 2022 draws to a close, we’d like to acknowledge the many ways in which our team in Cork has shared their time, creativity and skills,” said Bob Savage, Cork Site Leader, Dell Technologies.

“As families across the country face many different challenges, we’re incredibly proud at how our team members have fostered a culture of giving. Ireland’s non-profit sector has done so much for people in recent years, so we’re delighted to be able to play our part.

“From our work nationally with Barnardos to our support for local NGOs such as Marymount Hospice and Cork Simon, we’ll continue to work with those within the community as they continue to provide vital services,” said Mr Savage.