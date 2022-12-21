Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 20:02

Homeless man jailed for begging had recently been given permanent room 

A 37-year-old homeless man who recently got a breakthrough from living rough on the streets by getting a permanent room at the Simon Community has just been jailed for begging.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said the worst aspect of the matter was that, “It is now in the balance whether that room will be kept for him.” 

Krzysztof Sienicki appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison following his recent arrest. He pleaded guilty to three counts of obstructing the passage of pedestrians by begging on St Patrick’s Street, Cork.

He also admitted one count of having heroin for his own use when searched back on February 24 2020.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed three concurrent one-month prison sentences for the begging offences and a concurrent two-month term for having a small quantity of heroin.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the obstruction of pedestrians by begging occurred on St Patrick’s Street on April 10, April 17 and most recently on December 9.

The incident where he was searched and found to have €50 worth of Diamorphine (heroin) occurred after 4pm on February 24 2020.

The accused had no previous drug conviction.

Mr Burke, solicitor, said, “The most unfortunate thing here is that he got a permanent room in Simon one or two weeks ago. It is now in the balance whether that room will be kept for him.” 

The solicitor said the 37-year-old has been living in Ireland since coming over from Poland in 2004.

