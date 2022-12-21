Return to Ireland of injured Cork soldier 'the best Christmas present of all'

THE return to Ireland of Killeagh native Trooper Shane Kearney, who was seriously injured last week in the Lebanon, has been welcomed in his home village as “the best Christmas present of all”.

The 23-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the attack that led to the death of 24-year-old Private Sean Rooney.

Pte Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, will be buried tomorrow with full military honours.

Tpr Kearney was flown to Ireland in a specially equipped, contracted medical aircraft which landed at Baldonnell this evening.

The young peacekeeper was then taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for ongoing medical treatment. A Defence Forces statement said: “Trooper Shane Kearney is continuing to improve and he remains stable at present.”

Parish priest Fr Tim Hazelwood told The Echo the atmosphere in Killeagh had lifted when news broke of Tpr Kearney’s return to Ireland.

“There was an air of sadness and unknowing of the future, whereas now there is just great hope,” Fr Hazelwood said.

“Shane’s family can go and see him, and that’s the best Christmas present of all.”

Fr Hazelwood said parishioners at this morning’s Mass in St John the Baptist Church in Killeagh had been overjoyed to hear Tpr Kearney would be coming home.

“We’ve had a tough year in Killeagh, it’s been a very difficult year for the community, and this good news is a great relief.”

Fr Hazelwood said prayers had also been offered for the repose of the soul of Pvt Rooney. “It’s awful to see poor Pvt Rooney in Dundalk, our hearts and our prayers go out to his family and his friends in this awful time of grief,” he said.

Mark Keane, president of PDforra, the representative body for Defence Forces enlisted personnel, said everyone in the Defence Forces had hoped and prayed that Tpr Kearney could come home to his family.

“This is a very positive development in what has been a very dark week for Oglaigh na hÉireann,” Mr Keane said.

“There’s going to be a long road ahead of Shane and his family, and we’re all thinking of him and his family, and of young Seán Rooney and his family.

“We are a band of brothers and sisters, we are a family, we are our own community, and Shane and Seán are in all of our thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Mr Keane said he hoped the Kearney and Rooney families knew the country was behind them.

“You saw the turnout last week in Killeagh, you saw that old Irish community spirit, the meitheal, and hopefully that is something that is helping Shane’s family through these hard times,” he said.

“We can’t even begin to imagine what it’s been like for the Kearney family, with Shane in hospital a thousand miles away, but now at least he’s home in Ireland, they can visit him, they can see that he’s safe, and he’s getting the best care possible.”

The body of Pte Rooney was repatriated from Lebanon on Monday. He was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese Armed Forces.

He was accompanied on the flight by colleagues from 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander, who are understood to have never left his side.

Pte Rooney’s funeral will be held at 9am tomorrow at the Holy Family Church in his hometown of Dundalk, and he will be buried with full military honours after a service at All Saints Catholic Church, Donegal.

Three investigations into last week’s attack are under way, by Unifil (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon), the Defence Forces, and a third by the Lebanese government.