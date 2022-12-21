Return to Ireland of injured Cork soldier 'the best Christmas present of all'

The 23-year-old suffered a serious head injury in the attack that led to the death of 24-year-old Private Sean Rooney.
Pte Rooney, from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, will be buried tomorrow with full military honours.
Tpr Kearney was flown to Ireland in a specially equipped, contracted medical aircraft which landed at Baldonnell this evening.
The young peacekeeper was then taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for ongoing medical treatment. A Defence Forces statement said: “Trooper Shane Kearney is continuing to improve and he remains stable at present.”
Parish priest Fr Tim Hazelwood toldthe atmosphere in Killeagh had lifted when news broke of Tpr Kearney’s return to Ireland.
“There was an air of sadness and unknowing of the future, whereas now there is just great hope,” Fr Hazelwood said.