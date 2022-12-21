West Cork man takes part in RTÉ's new rural dating show

A West Cork farmer, taking part in a new RTÉ dating show has highlighted the dating difficulties facing those in rural parts of the county.

Part-time farmer, Rob will feature in Love in the Country, a new dating show aimed at finding love in rural Ireland.

Airing in 2023, the series will centre around seven rural romantics all of whom are looking for love, but feel their locations make it more difficult to meet someone.

The 32-year-old from West Cork predominately works as a pharmacist but also as a part-time farmer and in construction.

Rob said: “Anyone who is working in rural Ireland, it's quite difficult to meet someone. A lot of the girls have moved away to the big cities, it doesn’t appeal to them here as much. Maybe a girl who has lived in the city her whole life might enjoy moving to rural Ireland. A lot of girls haven’t even seen a cow so if you do bring them down, they might take to it you never know.” “My dating experience is kind of lacking, more to do with geographical issues more than personality traits of anything. A farmer's work schedule can be quite unsocial. So, this is like a national appeal to get some women to move down to West Cork and see if this environment is suitable for them. So, any lucky ladies out, hit me up,” the dating show contestant joked.

The series is based on an international format called ‘Farmer Wants A Wife’, but RTÉ has given the format an Irish twist.

Love in the Country: RTE One Cork contestant Rob

This series has both men and women from different backgrounds living and working in rural Ireland, who would like to find someone to share their lives with.

Another Cork face will also grace our screens, as former Cork All-Ireland winning camogie captain Anna Geary is set to host the new show.

"I’m on a mission to find seven rural romantics that 'special someone' they’ve been searching for. I’m a farmer’s daughter and grew up in rural Ireland. It’s a great wholesome lifestyle, but it’s becoming increasingly difficult to meet someone,” the Cork native told.

Geary continued: “We live in a time where 'swiping right' is the norm, however so many don’t like that approach. Love in the Country, like the name suggests, can help people to find love.” The show invites single members of the public to watch a two-minute video of the men and women taking part.

If someone takes your fancy, you are then asked to write a love letter online to the potential partner of your choice, who will invite a number of applicants on a speed date.

If you hit it off, you will then be invited to spend three days with them, in their rural home, along with two other daters, as you get to know them better and try out their lifestyle.