'The obsession people had with it is fascinating': Cork talent behind Vardy v Rooney drama

The Cork director bringing the tale of the ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial to the screen for Channel 4 has described the process of filming the story as a ‘whirlwind’.

Ballintemple woman Oonagh Kearney is behind the hugely anticipated dramatisation of the Rebekah Vardy v Coleen Rooney case. The wives of high-profile footballers Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy faced off in one of the most talked-about trials of recent years and two-part series Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will feature a re-enactment of the trial.

It all began with a social media post, which went viral in October 2019. Ms Rooney said she had carried out a months-long ‘sting operation’ and accused Ms Vardy of leaking false stories about her private life to the press. Ms Vardy later sued Ms Rooney for libel, and the case ended up in court earlier this year.

Ms Kearney was joined by fellow Cork woman, producer Julie Ryan, whose company MK1 teamed up with British production company Chalkboard to recreate the case. The team worked tirelessly for a quick turn around of the courtroom drama, going from pitching the show to completion in just six months.

With the Cork director pregnant whilst overseeing the project, it made for a hectic few months.

“Usually, to get something commissioned by a channel, it takes months, but they had to make a decision quickly because they wanted to be the first dramatization on television,” she told The Echo.

“I pitched to the production team and then to the channel. Once we got the job on the Friday it was a quick turn around and we started on the Monday.

“I knew then that any plans I had for summer of 2022 were out the window and I have to say a huge thank you to my partner Paddy, for supporting me in taking this job. Especially, when I was pregnant as well. It was pretty full on if I’m honest.”

The programme makers made extensive use of court transcripts during their research and Ms Kearney believes this is what will make the show so engaging for viewers.

Oonagh Kearney directed the drama.

“The annotated version of the transcripts that I read were quality. You just couldn’t write this stuff. I just thought that this is amazing drama,” the director said.

During the 2022 court case, the media frenzy added to the dramatics of the trial. Dubbed the #WagathaChristie case when it first unfolded on social media in 2019, the post and subsequent court case made headlines around the world.

“What I find so interesting is the lives these women have led, the choices they have made, the fact that the media are so interested in their lives even though what is being discussed in court is actually quite an interpersonal affair,” Ms Kearney said. “The fact that this became so big and went all the way to the Royal Court of Justice, is so bizarre and therefore very interesting.

“The obsession that people had with it is so interesting, it makes you think why? Why are people so obsessed with this case and it is because it is so compelling.

"There are things in it that interest so many different sectors of the public, people involved in the law, in journalism and media, people involved in fashion and in football.”

Having been known primarily as the spouses of the famous footballers, the trial showed the two women in the spotlight for the first time.

Oonagh Kearney described how interesting it was to capture the two women pitted against each other and telling their own story.

“Even the word ‘WAG’, which stands for wife and girlfriend, at one point in the courtroom, which was edited out of our show, there was an exchange where Vardy’s lawyer refers to the word and [Coleen] said she didn’t want to use that term. She is pointing out that she is more than a wife or a girlfriend, she is Coleen Rooney and she has her own identity.”

Bafta-winning This Is England actress Chanel Cresswell plays Coleen Rooney, while Harry Potter’s Natalia Tena takes on the role of opposition, Rebekah Vardy.

The first episode of Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will air on Channel 4 tonight and the second episode follows tomorrow —both at 9pm.