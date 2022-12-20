Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 19:40

Cork musician re-releases well-known song about Ireland's housing crisis

Ballinadee-based singer-songwriter Martin Leahy has been performing the song, described as a “visceral and fiery reaction to the current housing crisis in Ireland” outside the gates of Dáil Eireann every Thursday for the past 32 weeks.
Cork musician re-releases well-known song about Ireland's housing crisis

Martin Leahy, who frequently travels to the Dáil to protest the housing crisis, has re-released his well-known song 'Everyone Should Have A Home' for Christmas as an acoustic mix. Photograph: Moya Nolan

Amy Nolan

A CORK musician, who frequently travels to the Dáil to protest the housing crisis, has re-released his well-known song ‘Everyone Should Have A Home’ for Christmas as an acoustic mix.

Ballinadee-based singer-songwriter Martin Leahy has been performing the song, described as a “visceral and fiery reaction to the current housing crisis in Ireland” outside the gates of Dáil Eireann every Thursday for the past 32 weeks.

Leahy, who has been releasing his own music since December 2020, has now put out an acoustic version of his best-known song.

All the instruments, production and recording are done by Leahy himself and he is joined for the anthemic chorus by Victoria Keating, Tim O’Riordan, Aine O’Gorman, Martin Minihane and John Neville.

Martin Leahy, who frequently travels to the Dáil to protest the housing crisis, has re-released his well-known song 'Everyone Should Have A Home' for Christmas as an acoustic mix. Photograph: Moya Nolan
Martin Leahy, who frequently travels to the Dáil to protest the housing crisis, has re-released his well-known song 'Everyone Should Have A Home' for Christmas as an acoustic mix. Photograph: Moya Nolan

Leahy has been playing as a session musician on the Irish music scene for around 25 years.

Along with his recent successes as a singer-songwriter, he has worked with some of Ireland’s greatest songwriters and musicians including John Spillane, Christy Moore, Cormac O Caoimh, Ger Wolfe and Jimmy McCarthy.

An accomplished multi-instrumentalist, he has produced many albums, most recently Cormac O Caoimh’s album, Swim Crawl Walk Run, which was awarded album of the week by many radio stations including RTÉ Radio One, RTÉ Lyric and BBC Radio Ulster.

Leahy’s debut single ‘Song For Kirsty MacColl’ was released in 2020 and received extensive airplay and coverage nationally.

Last year he released another two singles ‘The Wolves In The Valley’ and ‘Brian’, which were also widely played.

Martin Leahy, who frequently travels to the Dáil to protest the housing crisis, has re-released his well-known song 'Everyone Should Have A Home' for Christmas as an acoustic mix. Photo: Michael Meade
Martin Leahy, who frequently travels to the Dáil to protest the housing crisis, has re-released his well-known song 'Everyone Should Have A Home' for Christmas as an acoustic mix. Photo: Michael Meade

He was selected as a finalist in the USA International Songwriting Competition, reaching the final 16 in the lyrics category out of an overall number of 26,000 entries. He also played his first solo gigs and released a three-track EP for SomeRiseSomeFall in aid of the charity, A Lust For Life.

In January 2022 he collaborated with Leah Sohotra and released ‘The Valleys Of Her Mind’ which they co-wrote.

The acoustic version of ‘Everyone Should Have A Home’ is now on YouTube and will soon be available on iTunes and Bandcamp.

Read More

Cork secondary school embarks on major renovation programme

More in this section

Cork woman in senior Twitter role settles action against the company Cork woman in senior Twitter role settles action against the company
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man jailed for trespassing told judge he was 'better on the rugby pitch than off of it'
Cork weather: Here's what conditions could be like on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Cork weather: Here's what conditions could be like on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
housing crisiscork artscork peoplecork politics
<p>Ciprian Grozavu (48), a Romanian national with a last address at Bridge House, Sean Hales Place, Bandon, was found guilty of the murder of 42-year-old John Forrester at the same "house of horrors" on November 12, 2011. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Murderer fails in bid to introduce new ground of appeal over 'house of horrors' conviction

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more