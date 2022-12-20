Cork musician re-releases well-known song about Ireland's housing crisis

A CORK musician, who frequently travels to the Dáil to protest the housing crisis, has re-released his well-known song ‘Everyone Should Have A Home’ for Christmas as an acoustic mix.

Ballinadee-based singer-songwriter Martin Leahy has been performing the song, described as a “visceral and fiery reaction to the current housing crisis in Ireland” outside the gates of Dáil Eireann every Thursday for the past 32 weeks.

Leahy, who has been releasing his own music since December 2020, has now put out an acoustic version of his best-known song.

All the instruments, production and recording are done by Leahy himself and he is joined for the anthemic chorus by Victoria Keating, Tim O’Riordan, Aine O’Gorman, Martin Minihane and John Neville.

Martin Leahy, who frequently travels to the Dáil to protest the housing crisis, has re-released his well-known song 'Everyone Should Have A Home' for Christmas as an acoustic mix. Photograph: Moya Nolan

Leahy has been playing as a session musician on the Irish music scene for around 25 years.

Along with his recent successes as a singer-songwriter, he has worked with some of Ireland’s greatest songwriters and musicians including John Spillane, Christy Moore, Cormac O Caoimh, Ger Wolfe and Jimmy McCarthy.

An accomplished multi-instrumentalist, he has produced many albums, most recently Cormac O Caoimh’s album, Swim Crawl Walk Run, which was awarded album of the week by many radio stations including RTÉ Radio One, RTÉ Lyric and BBC Radio Ulster.

Leahy’s debut single ‘Song For Kirsty MacColl’ was released in 2020 and received extensive airplay and coverage nationally.

Last year he released another two singles ‘The Wolves In The Valley’ and ‘Brian’, which were also widely played.

Martin Leahy, who frequently travels to the Dáil to protest the housing crisis, has re-released his well-known song 'Everyone Should Have A Home' for Christmas as an acoustic mix. Photo: Michael Meade

He was selected as a finalist in the USA International Songwriting Competition, reaching the final 16 in the lyrics category out of an overall number of 26,000 entries. He also played his first solo gigs and released a three-track EP for SomeRiseSomeFall in aid of the charity, A Lust For Life.

In January 2022 he collaborated with Leah Sohotra and released ‘The Valleys Of Her Mind’ which they co-wrote.

The acoustic version of ‘Everyone Should Have A Home’ is now on YouTube and will soon be available on iTunes and Bandcamp.