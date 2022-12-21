Expert advice on staying well at Christmas with an eating disorder

Christmas can be a time of festive cheer and happiness for many, where people get to spend time with friends and family, exchange gifts and indulge in plenty of food and drink.

However, for those with eating disorders, it can be a difficult time full of anxiety and stress surrounding the food element of the holiday season.

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for the Eating Disorder Centre Cork (EDCC) and Lisa Murphy, a Cork woman who has suffered from an eating disorder for over a decade, outlined helpful advice for those with eating disorders and their family and friends, to ensure everyone can enjoy a happy and healthy Christmas this year.

Lisa Murphy has been battling bulimia and anorexia for over a decade.

Speaking to The Echo, Lisa said Christmas can be a very difficult time for those with eating disorders but that there are steps they and their families can take to ensure everyone has an enjoyable festive period.

“Everyone has their own way about going about things,” she said.

“For me, one of the biggest worries around Christmas is actually friends and family and what they’re going to think, if they’re going to be watching me or being conscious of things. As someone that has had an eating disorder for years now, that is one of the main concerns.

“It’s natural for family and friends, who know you might have an eating disorder or have had one, to unintentionally be a bit more watchful of you.

“For me, I think it’s important to have one person in your family or friend group on Christmas day who you’re comfortable talking to about it,”

she added.

“You can even talk to them beforehand and chat through what will help and what will not help on the day.” Lisa also advised people to avoid talking about food, diets and weight loss/gain this Christmas.

“There’s constant talk when some families come together about diets and who’s lost or gained weight,” she explained.

“There’s also a lot of talk around food at Christmas as well with people saying they’ll eat as much as they want and then go on a diet in January and so on.

“It’s non-stop really and it might seem like a big thing asking family members to not talk about that stuff but it’s not that hard for people to not comment on people’s body’s and weight. “I think that’s something we should be doing regardless of whether or not someone in your household has an eating disorder,” she said.

Lisa also encouraged open and considerate dialogue over the festive period. “I’m very lucky in that I’ve very understanding family and friends who will sometimes ask if talking about something food-related around me is okay,” she said.

“It’s always a very open conversation and that is absolutely fine in my experience. “It’s far better than someone deliberately avoiding you and turning it into an awkward situation, or people just non-stop asking questions that they think may be appropriate but really aren’t.

“It really is okay to ask someone ‘is it okay if I talk about this?’ and being up front and open with the person. “It doesn’t have to be asked in front of everyone else, it can be done to the side and I think it’s the best way in my experience,” she added.

However, Lisa also emphasised the need for people not to comment on what people are eating.

“When someone goes up and gets what they want to eat for their Christmas dinner, don’t start quizzing them on it,” she advised.

“You’re already very conscious about the day itself and the food when you have an eating disorder so people need to be mindful not to add to that.

“Even after the dinner, if there’s sweets and selection boxes around and the person is not eating them, don’t ask them why.

“You can certainly offer them something but don’t keep badgering them to take some, that’s very important,” she added.

“It’s really important that people act as naturally and normally as possible on the day. “If you have concerns about a person, it’s okay to go to them in a private, compassionate way - avoid doing it in front of everyone else, that’s the most important thing.” “Christmas is a time of happiness and good cheer for most people, spending time with family and friends, the exchange of gifts, and food and drink aplenty to relax and indulge in over the festive season,” explained a spokesperson for the EDCC.

“But for some, it’s a nightmare, the most difficult time of the year [when the] kitchen presses are stocked with food and the tradition of calling to relatives and being offered all kinds of festive treats can send some with an eating disorder into a total panic.

“And then there’s the Christmas dinner to get through.” The spokesperson explained that finding ways to cope for the family and for the sufferer is imperative to get through the Christmas season.

She outlined a number of guidelines to help all cope over the holiday period and enjoy themselves this Christmas.

“Try not to let food become the focus of your Christmas - try to focus on other activities which don’t involve food,” she advised.

“If you feel anxious or concerned about food before meal times, try not to isolate.

“It can also be helpful to distract yourself from negative thoughts by talking it out with a trusted family member, listening to music or watching a humorous sitcom.

“Plan and agree with a parent/carer what meal is acceptable to both of you for Christmas dinner,” she added. “This will relieve a lot of tension as the Christmas meal is served.

“Taking a relaxed walk after a meal with a family member or friend to keep your mind off food, particularly if you might feel guilty or panicked.

“Tell yourself that the meal you ate was perfectly normal.”

The EDCC spokesperson explained that it is easy to become completely caught up with home life during the Christmas season, which can feel stressful and emotional.

“Being aware of the possible problems and talking them through with a therapist, trusted relative or friend before Christmas so they can support you, is half the battle,” she said. “If you can, try and tell at least one of your close family or friends about your ED and how you feel.

She also highlighted the importance of those with eating disorders being aware of the ‘all or nothing’ thinking pattern.

“It is not about eating everything or eating nothing at all,” she explained. “It is about listening to your body and what it needs - nothing bad will happen if the rules are changed for a few days.

“You don’t need to punish yourself when this happens.” The EDCC also outlined a number of helpful tips for family members of those with eating disorders this Christmas. “It may be helpful for families to take the focus off food and put it onto other traditions like present shopping and wrapping, going for short walks, playing traditional board games, watching family movies together,” said the spokesperson.

“Avoid making comments about appearance, even if it sounds positive to you - the person with the ED won’t believe you anyway.

“Plan Christmas dinner and other food occasions with the sufferer the day before or early that morning when you’re both calm,” she added. “If there’s already a food plan in place, it’s usually better to stick to that.” She also advised people not to draw attention to the person with the eating disorder during meal times, and ensure other family members do the same.

“Meal times are not the place to ‘encourage’ them to try something new or to eat more,” she said. “Keep the conversation to lighter subjects.

“It will help your loved one feel more relaxed and not the problem.

“If you have any concerns or wish to speak to someone for advice, contact your GP or the Eating Disorder Centre at 021 4539900, mobile 0852451401, or email info@edcc.ie.”