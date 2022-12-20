Over 100 on trolleys across Cork hospitals for second consecutive day

More than one hundred patients are waiting on trolleys across Cork hospitals for the second day this week.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) TrolleyWatch figures, there were 71 patients on trolleys in the emergency department at Cork University Hospital (CUH) this morning.

At the Mercy University Hospital (MUH), there were 30 people awaiting a bed at the hospital's ED.

In West Cork, there were three people on trolleys in wards at Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

A total of 76 patients were without a bed in CUH’s ED yesterday while there were 21 patients on trolleys in the Mercy’s ED.

Nationally, 693 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning, with a total of 563 patients waiting in the emergency department and 130 in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Yesterday the INMO called on the HSE, the Government, and hospitals to “take urgent action” on the issue and urged the worst impacted hospitals to enact their emergency protocols.

The INMO’s general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said the record overcrowding “was entirely predictable” and something the INMO had been warning about.

“Behind these figures are patients who are being stripped of their dignity and privacy while being deemed sick enough to be admitted to hospital.

“We know that more often than not our members are working in conditions that are unsafely staffed, meaning that providing safe care in an overcrowded environment is impossible,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“It is clear that our public health service cannot cope with this level of overcrowding. Serious and immediate intervention is needed from the new Taoiseach and the Minister for Health.

Mercy warning

It comes as MUH hospital managemen said its ED is experiencing high demand for services due to a marked increase in the attendance of acutely ill patients and a surge in Covid-19, flu and winter vomiting presentations.

The hospital’s ED remains open 24/7 but patients are and will continue to experience delays.

The hospital has appealed to members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services such as their GP in the first instance or the Mercy Local Injury Unit at St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher.

The public are reminded that South Doc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours.

“In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

“Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for,” a statement issued by the hospital read.