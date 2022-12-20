Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 08:45

Huge rise in demand for SVP services in Cork and Kerry

SVP South-West’s regional co-ordinator, Gerry Garvey said the charity is experiencing one of the most difficult periods in the region in many years.
SVP South-West have said they are worried about meeting the volume of people seeking help this year as they face their most demanding Christmas and winter period in several decades. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Amy Nolan

THE South-West region of St Vincent De Paul (SVP) has spoken of an “unprecedented” demand for its services in the run up to Christmas, with the charity receiving 1,400 calls a week from people in Cork and Kerry in desperate need of help.

It marks a thirty percent increase on last year, with calls over the last two weeks increasing by up to 200 a week since November.

“We have received an unprecedented number of calls for this time of year and from all walks of life, including but not limited to; pensioners and social welfare recipients, parents, carers, those on disability payments and those in lower-paid employment,” he said.

Energy costs, Mr Garvey said, are the primary concern for callers, with SVP providing fuel assistance to families and vulnerable individuals in Cork and Kerry during the winter months.

“The price of a bag of coal has almost doubled this year – it may even increase again, and this has really put a strain on our reserve funds for the year.

“Energy costs are crippling, but unfortunately that’s not the only issue, the rising cost of food has also impacted our funds and we need to ensure that we increase the food vouchers we provide in line with the cost of living and these heightened food prices,” he continued.

Mr Garvey said the charity is seeing an uptick in the number of people in employment seeking help.

“The overriding theme we are seeing this year is that, in addition to struggling and vulnerable people, the cost-of-living crisis is pushing full-time lower income workers further into poverty and we are receiving calls from people who are in despair every day because they are struggling massively to cope with basic living expenses,” he remarked.

SVP South-West have said they are worried about meeting the volume of people seeking help this year as they face their most demanding Christmas and winter period in several decades.

However, the society has also made fresh appeals for people to contact them if they find themselves struggling in the run up to Christmas and the New Year.

In a bid to raise much-needed funds, SVP South-West has launched its annual car draw which it says is its “key fundraising drive”.

First prize will be a brand-new Ford Focus, donated by the Kavanagh family’s TOMAR Trust.

In addition to this there will be six other cash prizes.

Regional president Paddy O’Flynn said that this year, the fundraiser would be even more critical to the charity to help them to continue assisting people across both Cork and Kerry.

“The numbers of people who require our assistance this year is unprecedented, people are being forced to make an impossible choice this Christmas – heat or eat, and the funds raised from the annual car draw this year are vital to us to enable us to help as many people as possible,” he said.

Tickets for the raffle cost €5 each and can be purchased online from www.galabid.com/SVPcardraw.

Alternatively, freepost SVP envelopes can be posted or dropped into the SVP Regional Office at Ozanam House, 2 Tuckey Street, Cork.

The final date for entries will be 12 noon on Friday, January 6 with the winners announced on May 14.

