Cork man sentenced for having cannabis for sale or supply

A Cork man who was charged with having cannabis for sale or supply at his home in Sunday’s Well back in 2017 has since served two years in a Dutch jail for a similar crime.

37-year-old Seán Whelan was sentenced on Monday at Cork District Court for the case which dates back more than five years.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said finalisation of the case had been adjourned to allow the defence to get a prison governor’s report from the Netherlands and to have this translated for the court.

Mr Cuddigan said the report confirmed that the accused had used his time in prison productively and that following his release he had been in fulltime employment in Cork since February.

Seán Whelan with address at 137 Sunday’s Well Road, Cork, was convicted by Judge Olann Kelleher but the judge said he could avoid a six-month prison sentence by doing 240 hours of community service. Fines totalling €1,500 were also imposed on him.

The most serious offences were of having cannabis herb and cannabis resin for sale or supply. He also admitted having these drugs and amphetamine for his own use on the same occasion in 2017.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said: “On June 1 2017 after 11pm gardaí from Gurranabraher were on mobile patrol on Cathedral Road in Cork when they observed a parked car on the footpath.

“Garda Lee Quinn approached this vehicle and spoke to the people inside. There was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

“The vehicle and occupants were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act. During the course of the search Garda Quinn seized a quantity of cannabis herb.

“A follow-up search was conducted at 137 Sunday’s Road at 1.35am on June 2 with a warrant.

“During this search there were seizures of drugs. In a room occupied by Seán Whelan, cannabis worth €1,400 and cannabis resin worth €840 and €150 worth of amphetamines were seized.

“Mr Whelan was arrested and conveyed to Gurranabraher garda station where he made admissions to having cannabis for sale or supply.”

Mr Cuddigan emphasised the admissions made by the accused, the manner in which he had used his time in prison in the Netherlands and the fact that he is working fulltime now.