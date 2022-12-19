Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 19:00

Maternity leave for councillors ‘a tiny step in right direction’

The Local Government (Maternity Protection and Other Measures for Elected Members in Local Authorities) Bill 2022 passed through both Houses of the Oireachtas recently.
Councillor Fiona Ryan has welcomed the legislation which, for the first time, gives an entitlement of maternity leave to local councillors. Picture: Denis Minihane

Amy Nolan

A CORK City Councillor has welcomed the passing of a new bill which will provide maternity leave to elected members of local authorities, but has called for paternity leave to also be granted to local councillors.

The legislation gives, for the first time, an entitlement of maternity leave to local councillors.

Solidarity councillor for the city’s North-West ward, Fiona Ryan, who welcomed a baby boy back in August, said the legislation has been long-awaited.

“It’s welcome news that, finally, after literal decades of demands, that legislation to allow this small, basic right to maternity leave has passed.

“As always, it comes too little too late for myself and my colleague Fiona Kerins who have had babies this year, but it is a tiny step in the right direction,” she said.

“Making council accessible to women — especially working women — is crucial to ensure not just gender balance, but class balance within that too.

“We also must struggle for paternity leave too. Childcare shouldn’t just be considered within the remit of women.

“From my own knowledge, Cork City Council colleagues have four babies under six months between us.

“Maternity and paternity leave shouldn’t have been such a struggle,” Ms Kerins continued.

As part of the bill, elected members availing of maternity leave may nominate a temporary substitute to undertake the role and duties of a councillor for a maximum of 42 weeks, in line with the statutory leave afforded to employees.

Where an elected member is availing of maternity leave but wishes to continue in her role as a councillor, she can access an administrative support allowance to help her to maintain the running of her office.

A weekly vouched allowance of €234 will be made available for this purpose.

Speaking following the approval of the bill, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Peter Burke said the absence of maternity leave “has long been identified as an obstacle to the participation of women in local government”.

“In the 21st century, I found this absence was unacceptable.

“This bill rectifies that anomaly,” he continued.

The provision of a temporary substitute, Mr Burke said, will ensure that councillors can take full maternity leave and will be under no unnecessary pressure to return to work ahead of time, or to be available for votes or meetings.

Sinn Féin councillor for the city’s South-Central ward Fiona Kerins welcomed her second child nine weeks ago.

Ms Kerins said she is “delighted” that the legislation, which has been “a long time coming” has been passed by the Dáil and the Seanad.

Ms Kerins, who had previously raised the issue at council meetings, was also given the opportunity to address a Seanad committee to give a firsthand account of her experience being denied maternity leave in her role as a councillor.

“I was glad that everything was taken on board and I really felt in the minister’s statement that he heard us,” she said.

“He heard loud and clear what we had to say.”

