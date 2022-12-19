Cycle raises €390k for Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland

THE 2022 Tour de Munster charity cycle has enjoyed another hugely successful year, raising €390,000 in aid of the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) with the help of Skibbereen’s Olympic rower Gary O’Donovan.

The grand total was revealed at a cheque presentation on December 16 which saw cyclists, supporters and DSI Munster branches come together to celebrate the achievements of this year’s Tour.

In total, the tour raised €445,000, with some cyclists raising funds for other charities near and dear to their hearts.

Celebrating 22 years since its inception, the popular Tour de Munster charity cycle has now raised more than €4.6 million. This is the thirteenth successive year that DSI has been the main beneficiary of the charity cycle, with the tour raising €4 million alone for Down Syndrome Ireland’s Munster branches.

The funds raised will provide vital services and facilities in Cork and beyond which they so heavily rely on.

Led by cycling legend Seán Kelly and Olympic rower Gary O’Donovan, more than 100 amateur cyclists took part in the event. They travelled more than 600 kilometres over the course of four days, visiting some of Munster’s most famous towns and villages in an endeavour to raise vital funds for the Down Syndrome Ireland branches throughout Munster.

Paul Sheridan, founder of Tour de Munster, said:

“We are thrilled to have raised €390,000, as it will go a long way toward assisting the life-changing work carried out each day by the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

"Without the tremendous devotion and work put forward by cyclists, volunteers, and supporters, none of this would have been possible. In particular, I would like to thank this year’s title sponsor u-blox.”

Gerard O’Carroll, the newly elected Down Syndrome Ireland President, said: “The money raised will have such a fantastic impact on our Munster branches and we are so grateful for this wonderful community.”

Jason Bane, chairperson of Down Syndrome Cork said: “The incredible fundraising efforts and awareness campaign enhance the lives of numerous children and adults with Down syndrome, which we are incredibly grateful for.”