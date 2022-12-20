'We are trying to manage as best we can': Challenges lie ahead for Cork hotels

CORK hoteliers are bracing themselves for a challenging 2023 with increased business costs, reduced forward bookings and a planned 50% increase in the tourism Vat rate at the end of February 2023 all increasing pressure on an industry that is still recovering from the pandemic.

Recent analysis from the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has underlined the challenges facing Cork hotels and guesthouses into 2023. Hotel energy costs nationwide now account for an average of 10-12% of total revenue. This figure was 4% in 2019.

Hoteliers are also concerned about reduced forward bookings in key international markets compared to 2019, with overseas tourism levels forecast to be down 25% this year compared to 2019. Forward bookings reported by hotels for next year remain challenging particularly for the UK and parts of Europe.

Hoteliers are also worried about the planned 50% increase in the tourism Vat rate which would make Ireland an outlier amongst countries in Europe. The current 9% Vat rate is scheduled to be increased to 13.5% at the end of February 2023.

All these issues are increasing the pressure on a sector that is still in recovery mode following the pandemic.

The economic outlook for the sector is now looking significantly less certain with overseas markets entering economic downturn and consumer confidence reaching decade-lows across key overseas markets.

This is taking its toll on confidence within the industry with

Michael Magner, who owns Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire, expects a testing year in 2023.

“Next year will be challenging,” he told The Echo. “We are still not back at the visitor numbers into Ireland in 2022 that we were at in 2019."

Michael Magner, owner of the Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire, Cork. Picture: David Keane.

Mr Magner said attracting overseas visitors from the UK and across Europe next year is not looking good due to the cost-of-living struggles.

“While North America is looking very good because of the exchange rate there, the same can’t be said for the UK which is teetering on recession and the cost-of-living struggles is spreading across Europe as well,” he said. “While Ireland is a top-tier holiday destination it isn’t the cheapest destination out there when compared to some other European destinations.

The Cork hotel owner highlighted rising costs as a clear area of concern.

“2022 for business was a good year from a turnover perspective,” he said. “Unfortunately, however all the overheads connected with running a business in relation to energy costs such as electricity and gas and food costs have gone up, so we have had to absorb them as an industry. You can only charge so much for a sirloin steak before somebody will say they won’t pay that.”

Mr Magner believes the current 9% Vat rate should be maintained beyond the proposed deadline at the end of February.

“The government are going to have to extend it beyond this period because it is a tax,” he said. “While we wouldn’t like to have to pass it on, the reality is we will have to pass it on to the consumer, so it makes things even more expensive again in an already challenged market. The 9% Vat rate is the correct rate for our sector.

“There are two Vat rates primarily for our industry. There is a 23% Vat on beverages and other minor services and 9%. When you average it out the Vat rate in the industry is somewhere around 12 or 13%. It is well in excess of the 9%. If you were to bring it up to 13.5% this would be a step too far. We are asking for government to take a proactive approach to protect jobs and maintain a stimulus within the economy for those measures.”

The Cork hotelier was full of praise for the supportive role the government played during the pandemic and is confident they won’t be found wanting in their support of the sector.

“In fairness to the government, they supported all industries during Covid,” he said.

“The cost-of-living crisis is a societal wide and global issue. The government has helped but those supports don’t go far enough at this point to help those businesses carry through. The government are listening. They have supported in the past and they won’t be found wanting again.”

Mr Magner pinpointed the increased business costs as a major concern. He said he and his colleagues in the industry are resilient but worries about the long-term effects - with hoteliers using up reserves they may have built up and finding themselves unable to reinvest in their businesses

“We always have to get on with it and figure a way out,” he said. “When you are in a situation where you can’t control certain dynamics, it is a really tough struggle. You can only turn off so many lights and you can only keep your radiators turned down to a particular temperature.

“After the recent cold spell, I’m sure there are many businesses and households that are really concerned about their energy bills in the new year. A lot of businesses are relying on reserves and if it continues it will jeopardise the viability of those businesses as we move forward. We have to be very cautious,” he added.

“If your business is not making profit, then you can’t reinvest back into your product, said the owner of the Vienna Woods Hotel.

“We are a top tier destination, and we have a wonderful product. If we lose that position, then it gives other countries a cutting edge and we might lose that market share from the international visitors coming into the country.”

Mr Magner warned that if increased business costs continue over a prolonged period this will put businesses to the ‘pin’ of their collar.

“Businesses are viable but when energy costs which typically might have accounted for between 2 or 3% of your turnover is now up around 12 or 13% and higher for some businesses then this erodes your entire profitability, and it makes your business unprofitable.

“While you might have resources and reserves to carry you through a certain period if this is prolonged it would put businesses to the pin of their collar. What they need is customers coming through their doors and spending money at what is a reasonable rate in an environment where there has been unprecedented inflation over the past ten months,” he added.

The Cork hotel owner highlighted the importance of the hospitality industry to the economy.

“You have the direct jobs connected with our industry, there are 250,000 nationally in the tourism and hospitality industry,” he said. “All the indirect jobs that are supported with suppliers such as the veg suppliers and meat suppliers. If you are buying less because business has fallen, then their business will fall. It stands to reason.”

Fergal Harte, general manager of The Kingsley said they have enjoyed a good winter but admitted there are always concerns about the future.

“There are always concerns whenever you look forward,” he told The Echo. “I think we have had a good year overall. We were very concerned about things like energy prices, inflation and price rises across the board, interest rates and the global economy, but so far from our point of view we are having a good winter,” he said.

Mr Harte said he is hoping the positive business levels will continue into January which is a notoriously quiet month in the sector.

“Months like January are perhaps the most difficult. You always have a slight concern about those, although we have good business on the books for this year. We are hopeful that the kind of positive business levels we have seen so far this winter will continue.”

“We are trying to manage as best we can,” said the Cork hotelier in relation to the increased business costs in the industry.

Fergal Harte, general manager of The Kingsley Hotel and chairman of the Cork branch of the Irish Hotels Federation. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“We are just hopeful that we will see them eased off as time goes on. We are in the coldest spell at the moment which is another concern.

“One of the challenges we have here is that we have a large spa and health club with a thermal suite, indoor and outdoor pool, jacuzzies and children’s pools. There are some serious costs associated with the running of those, but we want to ensure we are making all our facilities available to our guests and members of our health club. That is the commitment we have made,” he added.

Mr Harte echoed Michael Magners sentiments with regards to his hopes that the government won’t increase the Vat rate to 13.5%.

“We are strongly hoping that the government will extend the current Vat rate of 9%,” he said. “We feel this is the right rate for the sector. Increasing it would make us the third highest rate in the EU which is too high particularly at a time when businesses are faced with rising costs and an uncertain trading environment. We would hope the government would maintain it past the end of February.”

The general manager of The Kingsley revealed that recruiting staff remains challenging in the sector. He cited the current housing situation in Cork as ‘difficult’ and said the hotel try to be as flexible as possible when recruiting new staff.

“The labour market is challenging. We are working very hard to retain the staff that we have. That has always been our goal.

"Where we must recruit it certainly is a difficult market. If you are bringing people into Cork, the housing situation is difficult, and it can be hard to find accommodation. We try to be flexible and adaptable as we can. We have housed several staff in the hotel at various times in the year. There are challenges and we are doing our best to mitigate against them.”

Mr Harte said he has concerns about the various challenges they will face next year, but he remains positive about the future.

“It is very hard to predict what next year will bring. I think this year overall has been very positive.

“We came into the winter with some serious concerns, and they included international markets. Maybe the international corporate market hasn’t come back yet as strongly as we would have hoped since Covid, but it does seem to be recovering. We are optimistic and positive for next year but have concerns at the same time.”