PICTURES: Penny Dinners 'blown away' as Cork streets alive with music for great cause 

The head of Cork’s oldest charity has said she is “blown away” after a day of music and song in the city centre raised almost €6,000 to help people in need.

Caitriona Twomey, who is co-ordinator of Cork Penny Dinners, said she and her fellow volunteers were thrilled that the Christmas Busking Fundraiser, organised by local musicians and TikTok sensations Dylan Brickley and Korey Power, had raised €5,715.79 for the charity.

Singer songwriter Pádraig Cahill who was one of the two dozen musicians who performed to help raise funds for Cork Penny Dinners on Patrick Street, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

The fundraiser, which took place outside Brown Thomas on Patrick Street, ran from 10am on Saturday until 6pm, with dozens of Cork musicians and singers joining in on a day in which thousands of people stopped to enjoy the tunes and to show their support.

Mr Brickley said the atmosphere and been warm and friendly throughout the day, with shoppers and locals full of festive cheer.

Mel Maryns who was one of the two dozen musicians who performed to help raise funds for Cork Penny Dinners on Patrick Street, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

“The crowds were unbelievable, with everyone just being really supportive of such a great cause, with the people of Cork giving something back to Penny Dinners, who do such great work with people who are homeless and people who are in need, especially at this time of year,” he said.

“People were so generous with their support, and we had some line-up all day, with artists like Roy Buckley, Nicole Desmond, Goldie Bronson, Garry McCarthy’s Kabin Crew, they were outstanding, Misneach, Trigger, Fionn Brickley, my cousin, myself and Korey, and of course the Cork Penny Dinners High Hopes Choir.”

Cork City, Cork, Ireland. 17th December, 2022. Ann Desmond, Mary O' Shea, Brian Forde and Maureen Sheehan on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork. . - Picture David Creedon

Ms Twomey, who sang with the High Hopes Choir at the end of the day’s performances, said it had been a very emotional day for the Penny Dinners volunteers.

“People who had in the past been helped by Penny Dinners were coming over and making donations and saying ‘You don’t know me, but ye helped me when I needed help’, so there were lots of hugs and lots of emotions."

Singer songwriter Jack O' Rourke who performed with the Jingle Bells Choir to help raise funds for Cork Penny Dinners on Patrick Street, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

Up the street, outside Superdry, at the old Moderne building, the Jingle Belles Choir was also, separately, raising money for Penny Dinners, singing Christmas carols and celebrating the season.

Diane Hanrahan, pushed forward as spokesperson by her fellow Belles, said the choir was a labour of love for those involved.

MC Sparky who was one of the two dozen musicians who performed to help raise funds for Cork Penny Dinners on Patrick Street, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

“We have been rehearsing since October, once a week, and we have over 30 women in the choir, and we’re singing in support of Cork Penny Dinners, and we’re doing it now for 10 years pre-Covid, and of course we had a break of three years where unfortunately we couldn’t sing and now we’re back, so we’re absolutely thrilled,” Ms Hanrahan said.

“We started today at noon and - not a bother – we’re going to keep going until six o’clock. We’ve been getting an amazing reaction from the crowds.

“We were a bit concerned this year about people not carrying cash, so we got a SumUp machine, and thank God that we did, because so many people are card only,” Ms Hanrahan said.

Ms Twomey said the day had been very special for all involved.

Ava Forde from Knocknaheeny dances with her doll to the music performed by buskers to help raise funds for Cork Penny Dinners on Patrick Street, Cork. - Picture David Creedon

“Today was Christmas wrapped up in the most beautiful packaging with everyone that performed here today, and we would like to thank them all, especially Dylan Brickley and Korey Power for all they did to organise today’s fundraiser.

“The Jingle Belles were out as well, and it’s a very proud and grateful day for us in Penny Dinners,” Ms Twomey said.