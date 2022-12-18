Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 21:39

World Cup fans celebrate on the streets of Cork after nailbiting final

Argentina previously won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986.
World Cup fans celebrate on the streets of Cork after nailbiting final

Argentina won 4 -2 in penalties after a dramatic 3 – 3 draw which saw France come back from two nil down and stay in the game after a hat trick from their talisman striker Kylian Mbappé.

Eoin Kelleher

Cork’s Argentina football fans took to the streets in the heart of the city after the South American country’s dramatic World Cup victory over France.

Delighted fans streamed out onto Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street singing the praises of their hero Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste, the national team that have won the World Cup for the third time after so many heartbreaking exits from the tournament over the years.

Argentina previously won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986.

Argentina won 4 -2 in penalties after a dramatic 3 – 3 draw which saw France come back from two nil down and stay in the game after a hat trick from their talisman striker Kylian Mbappé.

Widely regarded as the greatest footballer in the world, Lionel Messi got his side off to a lead from a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Ángel Di Maria gave the Argentines a two-goal lead in the 36th minute, and it seemed like Argentina would comfortably take the Jules Rimet trophy.

But two goals from Kylian Mbappé, in the 80th and 81st minutes kept France level at the end of normal time. Messi scored again in the 108th minute, with Mbappé equalising in the 118th.

The penalty shootout saw France miss two penalties, with Argentina scoring all four, denying France two back-to-back World Cup wins.

More in this section

Cork activist launches fundraiser for beach cleaning necessities Cork activist launches fundraiser for beach cleaning necessities
16 road deaths in Cork this year 16 road deaths in Cork this year
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar names his new cabinet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar names his new cabinet
<p>The warning is valid from 7pm on Sunday, December 18, to Monday at 12.30pm. Pic; Larry Cummins</p>

Yellow rain warning for Cork as cold snap eases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more