World Cup fans celebrate on the streets of Cork after nailbiting final

Cork’s Argentina football fans took to the streets in the heart of the city after the South American country’s dramatic World Cup victory over France.

Delighted fans streamed out onto Grand Parade and Oliver Plunkett Street singing the praises of their hero Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste, the national team that have won the World Cup for the third time after so many heartbreaking exits from the tournament over the years.

Argentina previously won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986.

Argentina won 4 -2 in penalties after a dramatic 3 – 3 draw which saw France come back from two nil down and stay in the game after a hat trick from their talisman striker Kylian Mbappé.

Widely regarded as the greatest footballer in the world, Lionel Messi got his side off to a lead from a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Ángel Di Maria gave the Argentines a two-goal lead in the 36th minute, and it seemed like Argentina would comfortably take the Jules Rimet trophy.

But two goals from Kylian Mbappé, in the 80th and 81st minutes kept France level at the end of normal time. Messi scored again in the 108th minute, with Mbappé equalising in the 118th.

The penalty shootout saw France miss two penalties, with Argentina scoring all four, denying France two back-to-back World Cup wins.