16 road deaths in Cork this year

CORK has one of the highest road death tolls in the country, with at least four people killed in collisions in the past two weeks, either as drivers or pedestrians.

This puts the number of road traffic-related fatalities in the county at 16 deaths so far this year.

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins warned drivers to take care on the icy roads.

“This Christmas season, I’d say to slow down, especially with the weather we’ve been having in the last number of weeks, with icy conditions that are so changeable,” said Mr Collins. “On Friday night, we thought we were over the icy conditions, and then on Saturday morning, you could not walk on a lot of roads throughout the county.”

He said Cork City and county councils have been doing their best, gritting priority one, two, and three roads, but that every road cannot be gritted. Cork has about 12,500km of roads.

“All I can say to drivers is take it easy. Don’t take any chances. If you are going out at night, make sure you have a designated driver and hopefully we will see no more deaths this year, and not for a long time to come.”

AA Roadwatch spokesman Paddy Comyn said people still need to remain vigilant.

“A lot of people are driving with summer tyres,” he said. “We’re not necessarily prepared in Ireland.”

“It’s horrible to see an increase in road deaths, and we know why it is. We’re still seeing issues with people using their mobile phones. Drink driving is a factor, but also drug driving appears to be more of an issue for a lot of the deaths.

“The fact that we’re still seeing people not wearing seatbelts in 2022 is a shame.

“Especially in the icy conditions, just slow down and take extra care.”