Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 20:35

16 road deaths in Cork this year

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins warned drivers to take care on the icy roads.
16 road deaths in Cork this year

This puts the number of road traffic-related fatalities in the county at 15 deaths so far this year. Picture Dan Linehan

Eoin Kelleher

CORK has one of the highest road death tolls in the country, with at least four people killed in collisions in the past two weeks, either as drivers or pedestrians.

This puts the number of road traffic-related fatalities in the county at 16 deaths so far this year.

Mayor of the County of Cork Danny Collins warned drivers to take care on the icy roads.

“This Christmas season, I’d say to slow down, especially with the weather we’ve been having in the last number of weeks, with icy conditions that are so changeable,” said Mr Collins. “On Friday night, we thought we were over the icy conditions, and then on Saturday morning, you could not walk on a lot of roads throughout the county.”

Read More

Cork man delighted at success of boardgame 30 Seconds

He said Cork City and county councils have been doing their best, gritting priority one, two, and three roads, but that every road cannot be gritted. Cork has about 12,500km of roads.

“All I can say to drivers is take it easy. Don’t take any chances. If you are going out at night, make sure you have a designated driver and hopefully we will see no more deaths this year, and not for a long time to come.”

AA Roadwatch spokesman Paddy Comyn said people still need to remain vigilant.

“A lot of people are driving with summer tyres,” he said. “We’re not necessarily prepared in Ireland.”

“It’s horrible to see an increase in road deaths, and we know why it is. We’re still seeing issues with people using their mobile phones. Drink driving is a factor, but also drug driving appears to be more of an issue for a lot of the deaths.

“The fact that we’re still seeing people not wearing seatbelts in 2022 is a shame.

“Especially in the icy conditions, just slow down and take extra care.”

More in this section

Cork activist launches fundraiser for beach cleaning necessities Cork activist launches fundraiser for beach cleaning necessities
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar names his new cabinet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar names his new cabinet
Judge jails man after car set on fire in Cork city for no reason 'other than his level of intoxication'  Judge jails man after car set on fire in Cork city for no reason 'other than his level of intoxication' 
Yellow rain warning for Cork as cold snap eases

Yellow rain warning for Cork as cold snap eases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more