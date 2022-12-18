Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 19:54

Yellow rain warning for Cork as cold snap eases

The recent icy spell has broken with forecasts that milder air has arrived.
The warning is valid from 7pm on Sunday, December 18, to Monday at 12.30pm. Pic; Larry Cummins

Eoin Kelleher

As the cold weather eases, Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - rain warning for Cork and surrounding counties on Monday, with accompanying high winds.

There will be heavy rain at times tonight, Sunday, continuing into Monday morning with spot flooding possible. Highest amounts will occur in coastal and mountainous areas. There are predictions of over 20mm of rain possible in parts of the West, South and Southeast over the next 24 hours.

The warning is valid from 7pm on Sunday, December 18, to Monday at 12.30pm. Met Éireann has also issued a small craft warning for all coasts of Ireland. South to southeast winds will reach force six or higher.

The recent icy spell has broken with forecasts that milder air has arrived. It will turn cooler again on Tuesday and Wednesday but Thursday is expected to be mild and after that, conditions are more uncertain. There is a risk of cold air coming down again around Christmas Day or St Stephen’s Day.

