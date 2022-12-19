Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Man walked out of Cork shop with cash register

The unusual incident involving the 44-year-old man who had no previous convictions of any kind saw him arrive in the shop at 3.40 p.m. and chat to the woman in her early twenties who was working alone behind the counter. She found the nature of the conversation a little unusual.
Man walked out of Cork shop with cash register

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the defendant made full admissions to the offence and had no previous convictions. picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 44-year-old man who was never in any trouble before went behind the counter of a shop, lifted the cash register and walked out of the premises with it in a hold-all bag.

Ivor Runtig of Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, faced sentencing at Cork District Court where Detective Garda John Gleeson said the incident occurred at McSweeney’s shop on Gardiner’s Hill, Cork, on August 17 2021.

The unusual incident involving the 44-year-old man who had no previous convictions of any kind saw him arrive in the shop at 3.40 p.m. and chat to the woman in her early twenties who was working alone behind the counter. She found the nature of the conversation a little unusual.

“Then Mr Runtig walked behind the counter towards the till. He removed the till and placed it in a hold-all bag. He did not make any threat to her. He left the shop carrying the till in the bag,” Det. Garda Gleeson said. The older style till had a value of €300.

Eddie Burke, defence solicitor, said the defendant made full admissions to the offence and had no previous convictions.

Judge Marian O’Leary said, “It was a frightening experience for the shop assistant.” Mr Burke accepted that and said that since it happened in August last year the accused had successfully undertaken a rehabilitation programme to deal with his drinking and went directly into fulltime employment afterwards.

Mr Burke said the accused was clear of alcohol since a date in September 2021 and that the defendant could tell him the number of days since he got clear of drink, such is his focus.

“Around the time of this offence his relationship broke up and he didn’t know how to handle it,” Mr Burke said.

The defendant acknowledged that it would not have been a nice experience for the young woman in the shop.

He was prosecuted for trespass and theft and pleaded guilty to both counts. In light of the complete absence of previous convictions or any trouble since, the judge said she would strike out the charges on the defendant paying €400 to the court poor-box and doing three hours a week of voluntary work in the community for a period of 12 weeks.

More in this section

Yellow rain warning for Cork as cold snap eases Yellow rain warning for Cork as cold snap eases
Cork activist launches fundraiser for beach cleaning necessities Cork activist launches fundraiser for beach cleaning necessities
Micheál Martin's leadership praised as he steps down as taoiseach Micheál Martin's leadership praised as he steps down as taoiseach
corkcork court
<p>Argentina won 4 -2 in penalties after a dramatic 3 – 3 draw which saw France come back from two nil down and stay in the game after a hat trick from their talisman striker Kylian Mbappé.</p>

World Cup fans celebrate on the streets of Cork after nailbiting final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more