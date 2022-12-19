Making music for happiness

Determined to continue offering music to the general public during the Covid-19 lockdown, musician Áine Duffy has learned to adapt to the changing habits of the music world.

A passionate singer, songwriter and musician, Áine has a keen interest in sustainable building, adventures and stories and has a particular love for playing the electric guitar and finding ways to bring people together.

During the lockdown, Áine used this to her advantage and decided to convert an old donkey box into a camper that doubles up as a stage.

Naming it the Duffbox, she travelled around Cork performing various outdoor socially-distanced gigs after all of her gigs and bookings were cancelled due to the virus.

Earlier this year, she was awarded a grant to bring the Duffbox to Direct Provision centers and children around the county which saw her put a smile on the faces of refugee children and bring joy to people who find themselves in a very difficult situation.

Speaking about where her passion for music comes from, she says it is “a feeling inside” that someone either has or does not have and that there is no feeling like “the music flowing through you”.

She says she knew from a young age that music was something she wanted to pursue and began singing and playing instruments as soon as she could.

Now, Áine enjoys the peace and quiet of writing with nature around and described writing as “therapeutic”, especially when there is something inside she needs to express and take from her mind.

She says she is particularly proud of her music and the big stages she has performed on, as well as her builds including the Duffbox and putting on events that make people happy.

Next on the list of things she wants to achieve is the Duffbus, a new venture for Áine in the coming year, as well as recording and releasing new music.

She says that she has learned a lot of lessons along the way and that if she didn’t, she would be ignorant. Instead, she ensures to learn from mistakes and lessons that come her way and, in turn, learn how to grow.

Speaking of some of those lessons, she says: “I’ve learned you can do a lot on your own. There isn’t one way to live a life that we all have to adhere to as long as you are thoughtful and doing the best you can in your circumstances.” She says she would tell a younger Áine to trust herself and her instincts and to value herself.

“Trust yourself and your instincts. Other people don’t necessarily have the same drive as you or know what you know. Make music that makes you happy.

“Wear what you are comfortable in, size has nothing to do with music. Get good at saying no. Value yourself.”

Sharing her advice for others who want to break into the music world, she says: “Music is an art, not a competition. You wouldn’t tell a painter to paint like another painter. I worry when artists/acts sound so alike. I love to hear when an act/singer etc stands out and has a different point of view.

“It’s not about what size you are or how many likes on social media you have. Like yourself and your sounds, be willing to develop and grow. The more you don’t copy, the more range/freedom you have.

“Use your music for good. Keep pushing for Irish artists to be on the radio if you are Irish and if not support each other. Value your work.” She says the best piece of advice she has ever received would be to think of her career like a plane journey.

“‘The longer your runway, the longer you stay up’ - told to me by my friend Hagai on a rooftop in New York,” she says.