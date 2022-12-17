Taoiseach Leo Varadkar names his new cabinet

Incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has named his new Cabinet in the Dáil.
- Tanaiste and Minister for Departments of Foreign Affairs and Defence: Micheal Martin
- Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport
- Eamon Ryan; Minister for Finance: Michael McGrath
- Minister for Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform: Paschal Donohoe.
- Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment: Simon Coveney
- Minister for Education: Norma Foley
- Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media: Catherine Martin
- Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage: Darragh O’Brien.
- Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development: Heather Humphreys
- Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine: Charlie McConalogue
- Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth: Roderic O’Gorman
- Minister for Health: Stephen Donnelly;
- Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and acting Minister for Justice: Simon Harris.
As Minister without portfolio, Helen McEntee is anticipated to return as Minister for Justice when she returns from maternity leave next summer.
Leo Varadkar also asked the Dáil to approve the nomination of Rossa Fanning SC for appointment by the President to be the Attorney General.
He also proposed Hildergarde Naughton as Minister of State in the Department of the Taoiseach as Government Chief Whip. Jack Chambers is to be Minister for International & Road Transport & Logistics at the Department of Transport, as well as Minister for Postal Policy at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.
And Senator Pippa Hackett has been named Minister for Land Use and BioDiversity at the Department of Agriculture.
Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he learned a lot from his first term as Taoiseach, especially during the “painful” time during the pandemic.
“It showed me what really was possible when we mobilised the real power of our State – the true capacity of government,” he said.
The Taoiseach told TDs that five years on the country is facing “deep political and social crises” that affect every community.
“When the life of our nation was in peril we joined together to protect each other.
“We must continue to act as a Government decisively with both eyes focused on improving the lives of our citizens and serving the interests of our communities.”