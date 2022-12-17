Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 18:05

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar names his new cabinet

A number of ministers have retained their portfolios. 
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar names his new cabinet

Newly announced cabinet ministers in Government Buildings today 17 December 2022. Photograph: Government Information Service

Echo reporter

Incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has named his new Cabinet in the Dáil.

The Fine Gael leader asked the Dáil to approve the following nominations:

  • Tanaiste and Minister for Departments of Foreign Affairs and Defence: Micheal Martin
  • Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport 
  • Eamon Ryan; Minister for Finance: Michael McGrath
  • Minister for Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform: Paschal Donohoe.
  • Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment: Simon Coveney 
  • Minister for Education: Norma Foley
  • Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media: Catherine Martin
  • Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage: Darragh O’Brien.
  • Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development: Heather Humphreys
  • Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine: Charlie McConalogue
  •  Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth: Roderic O’Gorman
  • Minister for Health: Stephen Donnelly;
  • Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and acting Minister for Justice: Simon Harris.

As Minister without portfolio, Helen McEntee is anticipated to return as Minister for Justice when she returns from maternity leave next summer.

Leo Varadkar also asked the Dáil to approve the nomination of Rossa Fanning SC for appointment by the President to be the Attorney General.

He also proposed Hildergarde Naughton as Minister of State in the Department of the Taoiseach as Government Chief Whip. Jack Chambers is to be Minister for International & Road Transport & Logistics at the Department of Transport, as well as Minister for Postal Policy at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

And Senator Pippa Hackett has been named Minister for Land Use and BioDiversity at the Department of Agriculture.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he learned a lot from his first term as Taoiseach, especially during the “painful” time during the pandemic.

“It showed me what really was possible when we mobilised the real power of our State – the true capacity of government,” he said.

The Taoiseach told TDs that five years on the country is facing “deep political and social crises” that affect every community.

“We need to treat each of them as a national emergency and deploy the full resources of the State, the full machinery of Government, to make an immediate and real difference and this is what we are committed to as a Government. 

“When the life of our nation was in peril we joined together to protect each other. 

"Today the hopes and dreams of our nation depend on us fixing the problems we face. To do so, we need to go all out. To be radical or redundant.

“We must continue to act as a Government decisively with both eyes focused on improving the lives of our citizens and serving the interests of our communities.”

Read More

LATEST: Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again

More in this section

LATEST: Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again LATEST: Leo Varadkar pledges humility and resolve as he becomes Taoiseach again
Council warns of treacherous roads across Cork Council warns of treacherous roads across Cork
Garda Stock Driver dies in fatal road collision in Cork
cork politicspolitics
Corkman to fly Irish flag at ‘Olympics’ of bodybuilding

Corkman to fly Irish flag at ‘Olympics’ of bodybuilding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all How Coca-Cola Ireland’s Real Talk forum is advancing a sustainable future for all
Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"

Latest

EchoLive Logo

READER SURVEY

Your Opinion Matters

Complete our short survey and you could

WIN a €100 shopping voucher.

Take Survey
Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more