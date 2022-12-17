Taoiseach Leo Varadkar names his new cabinet

Incoming Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has named his new Cabinet in the Dáil.

The Fine Gael leader asked the Dáil to approve the following nominations:

Tanaiste and Minister for Departments of Foreign Affairs and Defence: Micheal Martin

Minister for Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport

Eamon Ryan; Minister for Finance: Michael McGrath

Minister for Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform: Paschal Donohoe.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment: Simon Coveney

Minister for Education: Norma Foley

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media: Catherine Martin

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage: Darragh O’Brien.

Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development: Heather Humphreys

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine: Charlie McConalogue

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth: Roderic O’Gorman

Minister for Health: Stephen Donnelly;

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science and acting Minister for Justice: Simon Harris.

As Minister without portfolio, Helen McEntee is anticipated to return as Minister for Justice when she returns from maternity leave next summer.

Leo Varadkar also asked the Dáil to approve the nomination of Rossa Fanning SC for appointment by the President to be the Attorney General.

He also proposed Hildergarde Naughton as Minister of State in the Department of the Taoiseach as Government Chief Whip. Jack Chambers is to be Minister for International & Road Transport & Logistics at the Department of Transport, as well as Minister for Postal Policy at the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

And Senator Pippa Hackett has been named Minister for Land Use and BioDiversity at the Department of Agriculture.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil he learned a lot from his first term as Taoiseach, especially during the “painful” time during the pandemic.

“It showed me what really was possible when we mobilised the real power of our State – the true capacity of government,” he said.

The Taoiseach told TDs that five years on the country is facing “deep political and social crises” that affect every community.

“We need to treat each of them as a national emergency and deploy the full resources of the State, the full machinery of Government, to make an immediate and real difference and this is what we are committed to as a Government.

“When the life of our nation was in peril we joined together to protect each other.

"Today the hopes and dreams of our nation depend on us fixing the problems we face. To do so, we need to go all out. To be radical or redundant.

“We must continue to act as a Government decisively with both eyes focused on improving the lives of our citizens and serving the interests of our communities.”