Man who allegedly rammed garda cars in Cork accused of endangerment 

A book of evidence was served on a young man accused of endangerment by the alleged ramming of garda cars.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed at Cork District Court that a book of evidence had been served on Tony Caulfield of 221 Cathedral Road, Gurranabraher.

The charges in the case relate to November 18 2021 and they include two counts of endangerment.

One refers to endangerment in the early hours at N20 Mallow Road, Killeens, County Cork, by allegedly driving against oncoming traffic on a dual-carriageway causing risk of death or injury.

Secondly, it is alleged that at the Skew Bridge, Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, he intentionally rammed two garda cars endangering life.

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 30.