Sat, 17 Dec, 2022 - 09:59

Council warns of treacherous roads across Cork

Black ice on many roads and surfaces today 
Council warns of treacherous roads across Cork

Take care on icy roads today, Cork County Council has warned 

Eoin Kelleher

Cork County Council has warned motorists to take extra care on the roads today.

Road conditions in north west Cork including Nadd, Newmarket, Ballydesmond, Rockchapel, Kanturk, Banteer, and Millstreet are currently treacherous, but many other areas of north Cork and west Cork are also affected.

Fluctuating and dropping temperatures following overnight rainfall in the period between salting runs has led to the development of black ice on many roads and surfaces.

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution.

An update at 8.50am this morning, Saturday, December 17, on treacherous driving conditions, warned that road conditions across all areas of Cork County are “currently treacherous”.

It was reported that severe black ice was observed around Youghal town and main roads. Please try and avoid driving in this area, said a spokesperson.

There were reports of a collision near Barrack Street, Kinsale, shortly after midnight. Emergency services were called to the scene.

