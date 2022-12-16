Health advice issued on staying well in the winter

CORK Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) is running a Winter Wellness campaign with advice for everyone on how to stay well this winter.

The campaign from the CKCH Health and the Wellbeing team sees experts give advice through advertisements, social media messages, and videos packed with practical advice.

An occupational therapist at an Enhanced Community Care hub for Older People Vera McGrath shared her tips for winter wellness for elderly people including getting vision checked, wearing shoes that fit well and that have non-slip soles, and getting a pendant alarm through the senior alert scheme with Pobal.

Ms McGrath also encouraged people to eat regular hot meals and stay hydrated so that people have the energy they need to stay active, keep an eye on weather alerts and plan ahead in terms of groceries and medication collection, and stay connected with those they care about.

For people with respiratory illnesses, the team at St Mary’s Health Campus Enhanced Community Care chronic disease management hub advised those with inhalers and other medications to take them as their doctor recommends, to get their flu vaccine and Covid-19 booster, and keep as active as possible.

The team advised that the cold weather might trigger symptoms and urged people to wear a snood or scarf, loosely draped over their nose and mouth, and to plan ahead and have a COPD or asthma action plan in place for the winter months.

The campaign also reminds everyone to ensure they’re topped up on their vaccines this winter, both flu and Covid-19.

Sharing advice on how to help stop the spread of viruses such as Covid-19, CKCH encouraged people to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve and clean their hands regularly.

Head of Health and Wellbeing with Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Gabrielle O’Keeffe, said: “Winter can bring extra challenges for us all, but there are simple steps we can all take to protect our health and wellbeing.

“We hope that this Winter Wellness campaign will help people to stay as well as possible at home. We encourage you to cut out and keep the guides appearing in newspapers, and to share the videos with anyone you feel may find them useful.”