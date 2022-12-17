Cork to Limerick bus routes welcomed

NEW early morning bus services will link Charleville to Limerick, servicing Limerick’s third-level educational colleges, and back to Cork city, it was heard at this week's meeting of Cork County Council.

Correspondence was received on December 1 from Bus Éireann in response to the Council’s letter of September 12 in relation to additional early morning bus services on Route 51, serving Charleville.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Ian Doyle said he noted a “positive result” in that as a result of the Council’s letter, there is now an early morning service from Charleville to Limerick servicing the University of Limerick (UL), and the Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT). There is also an early morning service to Cork city and this week, there has been the announcement of a new Iarnród Éireann shuttle service to Cork from Charleville Station.

There is an improved and new rural link servicing Charleville, and other townlands, on to Mallow. “So it’s all very positive in terms of transport,” said Mr Doyle.

FG Cllr Liam Madden said the Route 51 route is “fantastic” and runs every hour from Cork to Limerick. “It’s great that there are extra services on it. The times were a small bit wrong there, particularly early in the morning. The welcome development of the rural services will link into the railway stations. It’s good news.”

FG Cllr Kevin Murphy welcomed that Route 51 “has been sorted.” However, the overall bus destinations and times are “not done.”

The situation in Kinsale, where up to half the passengers were left behind going to Cork, has been partly rectified, he said, but “there is no shelter there whatsoever.”

Mr Murphy said the Chairman of the Transport SPC has asked for someone to attend the SPC every time it happens, and they have failed to turn up. “We should be addressed by the Bus Eireann here, to discuss these things,” added Mr Murphy.