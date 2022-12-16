Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 11:54

Santa to make pit stop at Cork City Community Radio ahead of Christmas

Santa will be at Cork City Community Radio this week to double-check Christmas wish lists.
Santa and his elves will be making a quick pit stop at Cork City Community Radio this week as part of his pre-Christmas scouting mission.

Breda Graham

They will be in the station's studios on Saturday to double-check those Christmas wish lists and hand out selection boxes to lucky boys and girls.

As part of a fundraising initiative for the station, which is designed to support those living in the local community, each child will also get to wish a very merry Christmas to family and friends live on CR.ie.

Station manager, Donal Quinlan, said: “Running a radio station can be very expensive, While we do our best to support our local community we also need them to support us.

The people of Cork have really helped us over the years, and we’re really hoping for the same response this time around.

“Your Christmas gift to us will help us provide quality entertainment to the people of Cork into 2023 and beyond, so it means a great deal to us all.” 

Entry to Santa’s grotto at the station in Farranree is €5 per child for under 12s only.

