Warning to Cork students following significant rise in STIs recorded

CORK students have been warned of a significant increase in rates of sexually transmitted infections STIs amongst young people.

A report by the Department of Public Health for Cork and Kerry has shown an increase of cases of both chlamydia and gonorrhoea amongst people of typical college-going age.

University College Cork and Munster Technological Students in Cork and Kerry have been contacted by the Department of Public Health, as well as student unions and the UCC health department to highlight the significant rise in infections amongst those aged between 19 to 24 years old.

“Compared to the same time period, January-October, in 2019, there has been a 42% increase in chlamydia notifications and a 77% increase in gonorrhoea notifications among 19–24-year-olds to the Department of Public Health Area D (Cork and Kerry) in 2022," the HSE has said.

The message to students continued by saying: “Many people who have an STI will not have any symptoms, but STIs do have the potential to make people unwell or cause long-term damage to the reproductive system.”

According to reports, 656 cases of chlamydia have been reported by college aged young people between January and October of this year.

This figure has risen from 447 from the same period in 2019.

There have been 117 positive tests for gonorrhoea in the Cork and Kerry region for this age group between January and October of this year, an increase from just 66 cases three years ago.

SYMPTOMS

UCC Student Union has issued a statement providing information on common STIs and how to prevent them.

“UCC Student Health Centre provide a free STI screening, with the results texted to you usually within a week. If you have symptoms of an STI or have had recent sexual contact with someone who has an STI, you should contact the UCC Student Health Department, your own GP, or a local STI clinic,” a spokesperson for the UCC Student Union has said.

As of September, free home testing is available in every county, with anyone who is aged 17 or over able to order a free STI test discreetly to their home or other valid postal address from www.sh24.ie.

50% of men have no symptoms when positive with a sexually transmitted infection.

That figure rises to 70% of women who experience no symptoms following the contracting of an STI.

Due to this fact, health officials have advised that those at higher risk of becoming infected should routinely carry out checks to stop the spread of sexually transmitted diseases among young people.