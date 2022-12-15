Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 18:18

Trial for man accused of hammer attack at house in Cork city

Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on January 30.
Judge Kelleher gave the accused the alibi warning which requires him to inform the gardaí of any witnesses he might call if he is relying on an alibi defence. picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 38-year-old man facing charges related to a hammer attack at a house in Cork city that left a 29-year-old man with serious head injuries has been sent forward for trial by judge and jury.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis confirmed that Ian Horgan had been served with a book of evidence through his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, at Cork District Court. The accused is in custody and appeared by video link from prison having been refused bail as a result of a prosecution objection.

Judge Kelleher gave the accused the alibi warning which requires him to inform the gardaí of any witnesses he might call if he is relying on an alibi defence.

Detective Sergeant Mick O’Halloran brought charges against the defendant of wielding a hammer during an alleged burglary as well as a serious assault on a young man and assault causing harm to the man’s mother.

Ian Horgan of no fixed address and formerly of The Hermitage, Macroom, County Cork, is charged with assault causing serious harm to Hassan Baker on March 26 at McCurtain Villas, Cork, assault causing harm to Mr Baker’s mother, Mary O’Callaghan, who is in her 60s, aggravated burglary at the house on the afternoon of March 26 and production of a hammer at the time.

It was reported at the time that Mr Baker was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for serious head injuries and that his mother also received treatment in hospital.

