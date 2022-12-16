Nine hardy souls raise vital funds for Cork's Mercy with survival challenge

NINE hardy fundraisers have raised over €5,000 for the Mercy Cancer Appeal after taking part in a 48- hour Fota Survival Challenge.

The Mercy Hospital Foundation congratulated the “recruits” who took part in the 48 hour charity stint from November 4-6, and raised €5,057 from the endeavour. Hazel Burns, Jamie Harrington, Kelly MacCarthy, Alison Ireland, Sarah Quinlan, Cathal Rasmussen, John Paul Curtain, Dwanye Breen and Anthony O’Beirnes began their expedition with a training session, followed by 48 hours of challenges including kayaking, hiking, mind games, individual and team games such as archery; as well as sleeping out under the stars.

The “recruits” were given basic food rations to sustain them until 12pm on Sunday, 6th November when their challenge was completed.

Funds raised will go towards the Mercy Cancer Appeal, which is used to fund key services and advancements in the treatment of and research into many cancers, and in particular The Mercy Cancer CARE Centre.

Once complete the Mercy Cancer CARE Centre will be a non-clinical state of the art facility which will provide a quiet and safe place for patients and their families to access an increasingly necessary range of services to support those affected both directly and indirectly by a cancer diagnosis.

A cheque was presented by recruits to Mercy Hospital Staff Nurse, Patrice Wilshaw on Monday, 5th December at Fota Island Resort. Deirdre Finn, Head of Fundraising at the Mercy Hospital Foundation, gave congratulations to the group on completing their challenge.

“Special thanks must go to Cobh man, Ger Burns, a long-standing supporter of the Foundation, who came to the Foundation with the idea for this fundraising event,” she said. “Thanks to all at Fota Island Adventure, especially the instructors Ken, Terry and Niamh who put the recruits through their paces; and also Fota Island Resort and Cork’s RedFM for their support.

“Anda big thank you to Liam O’Doherty from Cobh Credit Union who donated €300 to the campaign.”