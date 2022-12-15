Cork hit with further weather warning; public advised of ‘extremely cold’ night ahead

Met Éireann has this morning issued another status orange low temperature and ice warning for Cork and other counties.

The weather warning has also been issued for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Roscommon.

Status Orange - Low Temperature/Ice warning - Updated ⚠️



Extremely cold on Thursday night with temperatures below -5°C expected. Patches of freezing fog will lead to hazardous driving conditions in places also. ⚠️🚗



View all warnings here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 15, 2022

It comes as a status orange low temperature and ice warning for Cork and other counties remains in place until midday today.

The status orange warning issued this morning will come into effect at 6pm this evening and will remain in place until midday tomorrow.

In the interim period, a status yellow warning will be in place.

The national forecaster has advised that it will be “extremely cold” tonight with temperatures of below minus five degrees expected leading to “severe frost and ice”.

Patches of freezing fog will lead to hazardous driving conditions in places also.

Tomorrow is expected to be a mainly dry and bright day in Cork.

It will remain very cold with afternoon highs of around two or three degrees in mostly light to moderate southwesterly winds.

According to the current national outlook, after a cool start to the weekend, it will become much milder, wet and blustery by Sunday before gradually becoming cooler and somewhat more settled through the course of next week.