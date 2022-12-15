Thu, 15 Dec, 2022 - 07:24

Man who was shouting at public on Cork street 'believed he was in a pub'

He also shouted at gardaí, “Get the f*** away from me.” 
Sergeant John Kelleher said Eric O’Driscoll of 20 Cushing Place, Farranree, Cork, was shouting at members of the public while he was drinking a bottle of vodka.

Liam Heylin

A 36-year-old man causing trouble on Thomas Davis Street was so intoxicated that he seemed to believe he was in a pub.

The incident occurred on Thomas Davis Street, Cork, on March 2 2022, and the defendant was so confused due to intoxication that he seemed to believe he was in a pub at the time, Sgt. Kelleher said.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said the 36-year-old had a longstanding alcohol difficulty but that in fairness to him he was off alcohol for the last two months or so and was very apologetic to the guards.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a two-month suspended sentence on the accused at Cork District Court.

