Ten Cork schools now in Safe Routes to School initiative

TEN schools in Cork are among over 100 nationwide included in the Safe Routes to School programme.

The Safe Routes to School programme aims to create safer walking and cycling routes within communities, alleviate congestion at the school gates and increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school by providing improvements to walking and cycling facilities.

The launch of the second round of the programme will see over 37,000 students across Ireland benefit from safer infrastructure and encourage them to cycle, walk and wheel to school.

Schools in Cork to benefit from round two of the Safe Routes to School programme include Cork Educate Together National School (CETNS) on Grattan Street in the city centre, St Joseph’s Primary School in Macroom and Coachford National School.

The programme is funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority (NTA) and is supported by the Department of Education. An Taisce’s Green-Schools is coordinating the programme, while funding will be made available to local authorities which will play a key part in delivering the infrastructure.

€20m has been allocated for projects included in round two with the funds coming from each local authority’s annual allocation for Active Travel works.

“I am delighted to be able to bring some festive cheer to schools nationwide by confirming that thousands of more children nationwide will soon benefit from safer infrastructure which will allow them to walk, cycle and scoot to school every day,” Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton commented. “My ambition is that every child in Ireland will have the option to make their daily commute to the classroom by foot, bicycle or scooter in a way that they are safe and protected; one that I am confident is shared amongst children, their parents, teachers and the wider school community,” she continued.

Commenting on the announcement in Cork, Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan, welcomed news that St Joseph’s Primary School in Macroom and Coachford National School have been included in the programme.

“It is clear from my passing both of these schools the difficulties and safety issues at their entrances and alternatives to being driven such as walking and cycling to school will be welcomed by the communities.

“Also, the decreased traffic congestion in Macroom with the bypass opened will be welcomed for St Joseph’s National School and will help encourage parents to try other options rather than driving their children to school,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing the imaginative and fun ways they reinvent these active pathways to their respective schools.”