IRD Duhallow say cheers to Coca Cola

A Cork company is one of 15 non-profit organisations around the country to successfully receive funding from the Coco Cola Thank You Fund

The successful Cork-based non-profit organisation, IRD Duhallow, received €5,000 in funding.

In its 12th year, Coco Cola increased its Thank You Fund to €110,000, enabling the delivery of targeted supports to local groups with ideas to help young people take an active role in shaping, creating and maintaining sustainable communities.

Identifying the need for better resources for young people with higher needs in the rural Cork area, IRD Duhallow applied for funding for their resilience programme. This programme will teach young people with higher needs to build their confidence through a series of activities including theatre, sailing, and public speaking classes, to become more active members of the community.

Over 200 non-profit organisations across the island of Ireland applied for the Fund under the categories of education and training, diversity, and inclusion in young people and projects focused on encouraging young people aged 16–25-year-olds to care for the environment.

The 22 shortlisted applicants presented their ideas to a panel of judges during a series of virtual pitching sessions.

Commenting on the standard of applications and the supports that will be delivered to local communities through this year's Coca-Cola Thank You Fund, Agnese Filippi, Country Manager, Coca-Cola Ireland said:

“Year on year we come way from the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund inspired by the courage and creativity of local leaders right across the island of Ireland, who are supporting and encouraging our young people to create a better future, for the benefit of us all.”

“Community action plays a vital role in effecting sustainable change. While the need across the island of Ireland far exceeded what was available through the Fund, we look forward to seeing this year’s projects come to life with a shared vision to make the world a better place for future generations.”

Since 2011 the Coca‑Cola Thank You Fund has donated €1,365,000 to over 135 non-profit organisations across the island of Ireland involved in the delivery of youth targeted community, social and education programmes.