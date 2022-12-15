Man pleads guilty to harassing woman working at gym

A young man who joined a gym became so infatuated by a young woman working at the premises he ended up following her home and harassing her over a period of four months.

Detective Garda Barry Lawton said the young woman received a lot of texts from 22-year-old Luka Tsokialauri and he made numerous visits to the gym where she worked and appeared to be just hanging around by her work station.

He asked her out and she declined, saying she had a boyfriend, but when she told him by text that she would report him to the gardaí if he did not stop calling her, he texted her, “Ha ha, you’re a f***ing bitch.” That was on November 11 2021. On December 2 2021 she left her home to see the accused sitting on the kerb across the road from her car. “He walked towards her. She got a bad fright and she drove away,” Garda Lawton said.

In January of this year the defendant was arrested at his home in The Orchards, Herons Wood, Carrigaline, County Cork. Garda Lawton said, “During interview, he made full and frank admissions. He was in love with her. He followed her home to find out where she lives. He would only go to the gym if her car was there.” He used to go from Carrigaline to the gym – which is in another part of Cork – on numerous occasions. He also used to walk past her house even though she lives in a cul de sac and he would have no other reason for being in the area.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said, “He has no previous convictions. He did attend for interview and did give full and frank admissions. He had to answer personally humiliating questions about this young lady’s rejection of him. I sat down with this young man (and parents) and he accepted he went absolutely too far with his infatuation. There has been no contact since and he won’t have any more dealings with her.” Mr Burke said the accused is from Georgia and living in Ireland for the past five years. The solicitor suggested that cultural differences may have been an issue in the case.

“Unequivocally, he does want to apologise to this young lady,” he said.

Judge Marian O’Leary put sentencing back until March 20. “Does he give an undertaking not to go anywhere near her?” the judge asked. Mr Burke said Luka Tsokialauri gave that undertaking and that in any event it was a condition of his bail.

Detective Garda Lawton testified that the accused man joined in the particular gym on August 17 last year. He started asking her out and asking her if she had a boyfriend. He called to her office one day and asked could he close the door and talk to her. She told him to leave the door open. He asked could she meet him after work and go out with him. He later tried to ‘friend’ her on Facebook and Instagram.

He found her number and phoned her, introducing himself and asking would you like to go out with him, go to a club and stay in a hotel. By November last year, the manager at the gym barred him from attending but he continued to phone the young woman, Det. Garda Lawton said.

Tsokilauri pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman between August 17 and December 2 2021.