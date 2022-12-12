Lord Mayor launches 15th Cork City Marathon

With six months to go to race day. Lord Mayor Councillor Deirdre Forde has officially launched the Cork City Marathon 2023.

Organisers say it’s crucial that runners set out their training schedule now if they want to take on the challenge.

The 15th Cork City Marathon will take place on Sunday June 4, 2023. Registration is open now and with Christmas less than two weeks away, early bird options are available for the full and half marathon distances, which could make great presents for participants.

“The Cork City Marathon is a wonderful event for the city, bringing thousands into the city centre and creating a festival atmosphere throughout," Cllr Forde said. "It’s such a positive event for those taking part, but also for the local supporters and businesses. Cork City Council is very proud to organise this flagship event."

The Cork City Marathon serves as a Boston Marathon qualifier and offers participants a fast and mostly flat course, incorporating a stint under the river Lee via the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

More than 12,000 people from all over the world took to the start line on St Patrick’s Street in the city centre last June as the marathon returned from two years of being run on a virtual basis.

For comprehensive information on the event, course, training and supports, go to corkcitymarathon.ie or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.