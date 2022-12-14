Cork Gardaí warn cybercriminals targeting online shoppers

CONCERN is building for the level of online fraud victims in Cork as cyber criminals continue to wreak havoc for Christmas shoppers.
The latest incident saw an individual file a report with Gardaí after losing a total of €1,230 after clicking on a link she believed to be from An Post. The Corkonian - who recently fell victim to the scam - was not alone in their misfortune with another person losing €1,950 to a similar scam. However, this time the link claimed to be from the HSE.
It comes after a detailed warning from An Post advising people to be aware of scams requesting payment for customs charges. They are pleading with customers to ignore messages purporting to be from the organisation.
Gardaí are also advising people to learn the signs of fraudulent websites.