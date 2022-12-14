Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 07:00

Taoiseach: No energy cuts at Christmas

Deputy Barry called on the Government to include pay-as-you-go households in the gas and electricity disconnections moratorium and raised questions as to whether the Government's new €10 million financial support fund will be sufficient to allow every home to be kept warm this winter.
It comes following an exchange with Socialist Party TD Mick Barry in the Dáil yesterday.

Breda Graham

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has made the commitment that no household will cut off from their gas and electricity this Christmas.

“Why Taoiseach will you not just bite the bullet on this issue? Extend the gas and electricity moratorium, not just to bill pay customers, but to all customers, including those on pay-as-you-go,” he queried on Tuesday.

In response, the Taoiseach said he believes the Government has bitten the bullet on the issue in terms of the measures that have been brought to Cabinet by Minister Eamon Ryan “specifically targeted as pay-as-you-go”.

“I think it’s a good measure that is designed to target a group that is not captured by the other significant range of payments that have been made through Social Protection and through other measures but people will not be cut off Christmas week,” he said.

Deputy Barry pointed out that there are 117,000 pay-as-you-go gas customers in the State and 340,000 prepay electricity connections and raised questions as to how the fund will be accessed.

Woman who died following fatal collision in Ballingeary named

The Cork North Central TD calculated that the fund would be entirely eaten up if 200,000 of those households were to draw down just €50 each from the fund and the fund was to be accessed by not a single vulnerable bill pay customer.

He said that Minister Ryan needs to explain how the funds will be accessed and said that asking hard-pressed households to try to access overwhelmed social welfare departments or support organisations for exceptional needs payments at Christmas time is “not an option”.

The Deputy said he is being inundated with messages from pay-as-you-go householders who report that their €200 energy credit is going to be entirely used up from heating their homes in the cold snap.

He predicted that the Minister for Energy will have to go “back to the drawing board when this measure eventually comes up short” and described the Government initiative as a "half measure".

