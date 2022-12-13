Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 19:54

Homeless man fined for being a danger to himself and others outside UCC School of Music

Garda Niamh Crowley responded to a call at UCC School of Music on Sunday’s Well Road that a man was sleeping in a tent within the carpark and refusing to leave.
Homeless man fined for being a danger to himself and others outside UCC School of Music

27-year-old Mikalai Fitzmaurice no fixed address was arrested on Nov 30 shortly before 11 p.m Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A homeless man pitched his tent in the car park of UCC’s School of Music in Cork and ignored directions to leave the area.

The gardaí had to be called to get him to leave at lunchtime on November 30.

By 11 pm. that night the gardaí were called again when the same man was found at the table of a Chinese restaurant and again he was refusing to leave.

27-year-old Mikalai Fitzmaurice no fixed address was arrested on Nov 30 shortly before 11 p.m. following a report from staff at Freestyle Chinese restaurant on North Main Street On arrest, charge and caution by Garda Aoife McCarthy, the young man said, “Do you go to mass?” Earlier on the day of November 30, just before 1 p.m. Garda Niamh Crowley responded to a call at UCC School of Music on Sunday’s Well Road that a man was sleeping in a tent within the carpark and refusing to leave.

Garda Crowley observed the tent in the corner. Garda McCarthy identified herself as a member of Garda Siochana. She could hear a man inside mumbling to himself.

Sergeant John Kelleher said, “She opened the tent and found man lying down and shouting to himself and making no sense. He couldn’t give any personal details and was incoherent. His eyes were extremely dilated and he could not stand unaided. He was arrested for being drunk and a danger to himself or others.” Now at Cork District Court he has pleaded guilty to two counts of being drunk and a danger to himself or others. Judge Olann Kelleher convicted and fined him €100 on each of the two charges.

Judge Kelleher was told that the accused had done very well in a lengthy period or rehabilitation but fell back into homelessness that resulted in these charges being brought against him.

More in this section

law & justice Cork man to be jailed later for the sexual abuse of his niece while she was a child
Woman who died following fatal collision in Ballingeary named Woman who died following fatal collision in Ballingeary named
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man jailed for unprovoked and violent attack in Cork city
cork court
Temperatures in Cork to drop to -5 this week

Temperatures in Cork to drop to -5 this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023 Irish manufacturers cautiously optimistic as they  navigate energy turbulence into 2023
"For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible" "For many homeless people, Christmas is the only time they don't feel invisible"
Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland? Could this be the most scenic EV charging spot in Ireland?

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more