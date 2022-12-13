Temperatures in Cork to drop to -5 this week

Temperatures in Cork are expected to plummet below minus five on Wednesday night, with Met Éireann set to issue a Status Orange weather warning for the county.

Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock told The Echo that a nationwide Status Yellow weather warning remains in effect until Friday, but a Status Orange warning will come into effect for Cork from 6pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday.

He said temperatures in Cork were set to drop below minus five degrees, with northern parts of the county experiencing the worst of the weather.

He said temperatures for Tuesday night looked set to drop as low as minus four in Cork.

“Cloud will start to clear during tonight and it will be dry and clear, and temperatures will start to fall down, with lowest temperatures of minus four to plus one degrees for tonight, so there still could be some frost and icy stretches especially where the ground is still wet from the rain tomorrow morning,” Mr Doran-Sherlock said.

“Wednesday is going to generally be a cold, dry sunny day, with highest temperatures of about one to four degrees, but it’s going to get bitterly cold from tomorrow evening, especially in North Cork.

“We expect a widespread sharp to severe frost for tomorrow night, with the coldest temperatures to the north of the county, it will be milder closer to the coast, though still quite cold,” he said.

“Thursday will see a cold start to the day and it’s going to get quite cold again on Thursday night, and we’re not expecting to see any significant rise in temperatures until through the weekend, so the rest of the working week is going to be quite cold with frost and icy stretches.”