'We will not stop:' Sophie investigation still live says Garda team

“WE will not stop until we bring it to a conclusion,” said Superintendent Joe Moore of Bantry Garda Station as he issued a renewed appeal for information about the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier nearly 26 years ago.
The body of Ms du Plantier was discovered near to her holiday home in Dunmanus West, Toormore, Cork at 10am approximately on the morning of Monday, December 23, 1996.
Members of An Garda Síochána held a press conference in Schull on Monday afternoon as they issued a fresh appeal for information in the lead up to her murder.
Superintendent Joe Moore of Bantry Garda Station said the investigation is still ‘live’. “The investigation is still live and very much ongoing today. We have direct contact with Sophie’s family to keep them appraised of the investigation. I want to speak to any person who met, spoke with, or had any interaction with Sophie from when she arrived in Ireland (both at Dublin and at Cork Airport) on December 20, 1996, until Sophie’s body was discovered,” he said.
Superintendent Moore said he believes there are still people out there who have information. “I believe thae are still persons, who have information on Sophie’s murder and who haven’t yet spoken to Gardaí or may have spoken to Gardaí but were not in a position to tell everything that they know. I am appealing to those persons to please come forward and speak to the investigation team.”