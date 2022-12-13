'We will not stop:' Sophie investigation still live says Garda team

“WE will not stop until we bring it to a conclusion,” said Superintendent Joe Moore of Bantry Garda Station as he issued a renewed appeal for information about the death of Sophie Toscan du Plantier nearly 26 years ago.

The body of Ms du Plantier was discovered near to her holiday home in Dunmanus West, Toormore, Cork at 10am approximately on the morning of Monday, December 23, 1996.

Members of An Garda Síochána held a press conference in Schull on Monday afternoon as they issued a fresh appeal for information in the lead up to her murder.

Superintendent Joe Moore of Bantry Garda Station said the investigation is still ‘live’. “The investigation is still live and very much ongoing today. We have direct contact with Sophie’s family to keep them appraised of the investigation. I want to speak to any person who met, spoke with, or had any interaction with Sophie from when she arrived in Ireland (both at Dublin and at Cork Airport) on December 20, 1996, until Sophie’s body was discovered,” he said.

Superintendent Moore said he believes there are still people out there who have information. “I believe thae are still persons, who have information on Sophie’s murder and who haven’t yet spoken to Gardaí or may have spoken to Gardaí but were not in a position to tell everything that they know. I am appealing to those persons to please come forward and speak to the investigation team.”

“I am 100% satisfied that there is somebody out there who has information in relation to this case,” said Supt Moore about the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier.

Undated family handout photo of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

“Sophie’s family still live in France and all her siblings deserve to know what happened to their mother, daughter, wife, and friend. Sophie has been denied the right to experience being a grandmother. Sophie deserves the truth behind her murder to be known. Her family deserve the truth.

“An Garda Síochána have been actively pursuing all avenues of this investigation and this will continue into the future. We are identifying new witnesses almost on a weekly basis. The interviewing of witnesses both new and existing is being conducted by the investigations team in Bantry. We have a number of witnesses to interview in France, the UK and beyond. There is further information out there,” he added.

Last June, it was announced that the case would be fully examined by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team. Mr Moore said there is “continued” contact between the two units. “We are working in tandem with our colleagues in the Serious Review Team. There is continued contact between the two units. I want to assure the family of Sophie Toscan du Plantier and the wider public that this is a very live investigation. This investigation is evidence based and all information received will be examined in detail by the team.”

Det Supt Des McTiernan from the Serious Crime Review Team said Sophie’s family have been “brilliant” to deal with. “I don’t feel any pressure from Sophie’s family. They have been brilliant. A lot of work has been done in relation to this case. I have an adequate number of personnel involved in the review. If I need any more that will not be a problem.”

Supt Moore said they want to bring justice to Sophie’s family. “We want to ensure that we bring justice to Sophie’s family. I have a number of resources. They are working on a daily basis. I want to see it concluded. I have been involved in this case for a long number of years. I have met the family on numerous occasions. I want to ensure that we gather all the evidence and that we can send a file to the DPP and prosecute somebody in relation to this crime. It is time to solve it.”